El Paso, TX

Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazard chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
Air Quality Alert for El Paso on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
More than 100 pounds of cheese destroyed after found hidden in SUV

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cheese that was undeclared at the an El Paso port of entry was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The seizure happened Tuesday morning at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso. The driver of the vehicle, a woman...
Reward offered for GECU bank robber

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI announced Wednesday its offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who robbed the GECU bank last week. A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
Texas Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on Texas economy in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso on Thursday to hold a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott will hold the roundtable with Borderplex Alliance. The governor will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to...
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
Anthony town council to discuss Mayor Benjamin Romero's conduct

ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
ANTHONY, TX

