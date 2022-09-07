Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
cbs4local.com
DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
cbs4local.com
No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
cbs4local.com
Officers assaulted by 2 men while responding to SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation continues Friday evening after a man barricaded himself in a home along Sixta Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley. The man inside the home is accused of attacking a passerby with a machete. The man who was injured during the attack...
cbs4local.com
Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
cbs4local.com
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
cbs4local.com
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazard chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
cbs4local.com
Air Quality Alert for El Paso on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
cbs4local.com
Man who barricaded for hours at Upper Valley SWAT situation taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation ended Friday night after a man who barricaded himself in a home along Sixta Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley was taken into custody. The man inside the home is accused of attacking a passerby with a machete. The suspect was...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
cbs4local.com
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
cbs4local.com
Schuster Avenue to be improved, city of El Paso holds community meeting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two miles of Schuster Ave. will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about it's plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
cbs4local.com
More than 100 pounds of cheese destroyed after found hidden in SUV
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cheese that was undeclared at the an El Paso port of entry was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The seizure happened Tuesday morning at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso. The driver of the vehicle, a woman...
cbs4local.com
West El Paso apartment complex resident says property not helping her after mold found
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
cbs4local.com
Reward offered for GECU bank robber
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI announced Wednesday its offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who robbed the GECU bank last week. A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.
cbs4local.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
cbs4local.com
Texas Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on Texas economy in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso on Thursday to hold a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott will hold the roundtable with Borderplex Alliance. The governor will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to...
cbs4local.com
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
cbs4local.com
City of Las Cruces approves ARPA funds for organizations nearly a year later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Organizations that have been waiting for months to receive funding from the City of Las Cruces finally got answers Tuesday. The city finally approved funding for several local organizations, after the work began last fall. The work was paused after an internal audit found...
cbs4local.com
Anthony town council to discuss Mayor Benjamin Romero's conduct
ANTHONY, Texas — The Anthony Town Council is set to meet Friday to discuss the mayor's recent criminal charges and his job status. The council will first meet in an executive session, then in an open session. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County...
