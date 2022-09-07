ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

We wanted to take a second and recognize our 2022 Leadership Academy participants.

Alvin-Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce

They are current and future leaders, putting in time and effort to better serve you and this community.

This year's attendees are:

Betty Thorton with Alvin Pest Control

Mayra Martinez with Alvin ISD

Breah Knape with Actions, Inc.

Michael Beck with Alvin Community College

Colleen Patton with UTMB Angleton

Miriam Guzman with Community Health Network

Justin Batson with AMOCO Federal Credit Union

Kelly Montes with Alvin Police Department

Lorraine Hehn with City of Manvel

Amanda McCormick with Memorial Hermann& Kimberly Dugas with Gotcha Covered Insurance & Guiding Our Youth For information regarding our Leadership Academy and how you or one of your employees can participate in next year's class, or how your company or organization can become a sponsor - reach out to us at

chamber@amacc.org

or by phone at

281.331.3944.

Alvin-Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce

fox26houston.com

Program helps ex-prisoners find jobs, employers fill vacancies

HOUSTON - The labor shortage has prompted more businesses to become fair chance employers, hiring former prisoners. Job site Indeed reports listings open to ex-convicts have gone from 1% in 2018, to peaking at more than 3% this year. A Texas program that gives prisoners job training and coaching from...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Have y'all met Brian Hanby?

Brian Hanby has lived in and around League City for 49.5 years ( his whole life). Brian is running for City Council because he has finally gotten to a place in his life where he has the time, energy, and talent to contribute –
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Congratulations Officer Brown

The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a Patriots Awards luncheon to honor commendable First Responders of League City and Galveston County. The Kemah Police Department was honored to learn that, after being nominated, our very own Officer Brown was selected to be 1 of 7 recipients of the Patriot Award.
KEMAH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Leroy Leflore Wins the 2022 McGivney Award...

His oil painting "Late Afternoon Pleasure Pier" won the 2022 McGivney Award at the Galveston Art League's Fall Juried Show. Come see this award winner plus over 100 other works of art, including award-winning works on paper, 3-D, photography, multi-media, and digital photography Friday-Sunday noon-6 through September 23rd.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Galveston ISD welcomes Kreiter as Executive Director of Facilities and Operations

GALVESTON, Texas - August 25, 2022 – Galveston ISD recently welcomed Erich Kreiter as the district’s new Executive Director of Facilities and Operations. Kreiter is a military veteran with more than 20 years of combined service in the U.S. Marines and Army. During his service, he trained more than 400 employees on security-related operations, served as Senior Advisor to 35 of his peers and led training and readiness exercises among numerous other responsibilities and leadership tasks.
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County.

