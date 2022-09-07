We wanted to take a second and recognize our 2022 Leadership Academy participants.
Alvin-Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce
We wanted to take a second and recognize our 2022 Leadership Academy participants.
They are current and future leaders, putting in time and effort to better serve you and this community.
This year's attendees are:
Betty Thorton with Alvin Pest Control
Mayra Martinez with Alvin ISD
Breah Knape with Actions, Inc.
Michael Beck with Alvin Community College
Colleen Patton with UTMB Angleton
Miriam Guzman with Community Health Network
Justin Batson with AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Kelly Montes with Alvin Police Department
Lorraine Hehn with City of Manvel
Amanda McCormick with Memorial Hermann& Kimberly Dugas with Gotcha Covered Insurance & Guiding Our Youth For information regarding our Leadership Academy and how you or one of your employees can participate in next year's class, or how your company or organization can become a sponsor - reach out to us at
chamber@amacc.org
or by phone at
281.331.3944.
Comments / 0