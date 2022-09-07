We wanted to take a second and recognize our 2022 Leadership Academy participants.

They are current and future leaders, putting in time and effort to better serve you and this community.

This year's attendees are:

Betty Thorton with Alvin Pest Control

Mayra Martinez with Alvin ISD

Breah Knape with Actions, Inc.

Michael Beck with Alvin Community College

Colleen Patton with UTMB Angleton

Miriam Guzman with Community Health Network

Justin Batson with AMOCO Federal Credit Union

Kelly Montes with Alvin Police Department

Lorraine Hehn with City of Manvel

Amanda McCormick with Memorial Hermann& Kimberly Dugas with Gotcha Covered Insurance & Guiding Our Youth For information regarding our Leadership Academy and how you or one of your employees can participate in next year's class, or how your company or organization can become a sponsor - reach out to us at

chamber@amacc.org

or by phone at

281.331.3944.