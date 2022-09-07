(KBSI) – The last of six superload trips down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65 mile marker is planned for Thursday morning, September 8. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday, to initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO