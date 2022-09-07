Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
whopam.com
City council lacks quorum to meet
The special called meeting of the Hopkinsville City Council Thursday evening had to be postponed, after there were not enough council members present to form a quorum. No action could be taken as only councilmembers Chuck Crabtree, Amy Craig, Travis Martin, Terry Parker, Tom Johnson and Steve Keel were present, with the other members absent due to either illness or traveling conflicts. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says they hope to have the meeting on September 15.
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commissioners approve franchise agreement for new high speed internet provider
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City Commission has approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement to StuppFiber. It allows the company to use city rights-of-way for “the operation and maintenance of a telecommunications system within the City of Bowling Green.”. On Tuesday, at the regular meeting of the Board of...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Schools Addresses Lagging Overall Attendance
For the last six weeks, Trigg County Schools and its officials have exuded and embraced what feels like a genuinely positive start to the 2022-23 calendar year. Classes seem energized. Teachers look and feel invigorated. Administrators can, well, administrate. Students are back together again, and consistently. But one minor problem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Road improvements, medical cannabis and legalizing abortion make Clarksville’s 2023 Legislative Agenda
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Clarksville City Council adopted the resolution to send a 2023 Legislative Agenda to the 113th General Assembly, containing a variety of items including road infrastructure improvements, a request to legalize medical cannabis and repeal pro-life measures at the state level. There are two sections of...
kbsi23.com
Last of 6 superloads to move on I-24 on Sept. 8
(KBSI) – The last of six superload trips down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65 mile marker is planned for Thursday morning, September 8. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday, to initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whvoradio.com
Jett Trial Set For August 21, 2023
It’ll be another 11 months before Harold Jett stands trial for the murder of his aunt, Mary Dullenty. But during his Friday pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, a date was agreed upon and set by defense attorney Michael Bufkin, Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins and Circuit Judge Jamus Redd — bound for the week of August 21, 2023.
whvoradio.com
Cindy Campbell Named Hopkinsville High Principal
Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel has selected Cindy Campbell as the principal of Hopkinsville High School. Campbell has been serving as interim principal of the school since April. Campbell is a graduate of Christian County High School, and she has spent her 25-year career in the school system. She...
whvoradio.com
HCC to Unveil bell hooks Statue on September 25
Hopkinsville Community College plans to unveil a statute honoring Hopkinsville native, activist, and author bell hooks on what would have been her 70th birthday later this month. There will be a ticketed, catered luncheon by Chef Teka and Southern Belle Catering on Sunday, September 25 at 1:30 in the Anderson...
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt
(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
STEM Night Organized For Trigg Schools
Now in her second year as a digital learning coach for the district, Trigg County Schools’ Melissa Gilkey has created a “STEM Night” and placed it under her wing. Planned from 4-6 PM Tuesday, September 13, in the Elementary School Gym, students from all grades are invited to come learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and in unique, targeted and interesting ways.
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
whvoradio.com
Redd Upholds Bingham Sentence Of 10-Year Maximum
Following compelling arguments from defense counselors Mary Rohrer and Doug Moore, alongside Commonwealth’s rebuttal from Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, 56th Circuit Judge Jamus Redd opted Friday to uphold the jury’s sentencing recommendation for Cadiz woman Keyona Bingham — and denied motions for probation, work release and alternative sentencing. On...
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
whvoradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
‘Felt like a slap in the face’: Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, retired weeks before deadline
City employees in Clarksville who worked through the worst of the pandemic are upset, after being left out of hazard pay because of a technical deadline.
Comments / 2