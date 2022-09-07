On the defensive: NFL’s mania for secrecy aside, look for Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to start vs. Lions | Bowen

Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Eagles announce four roster moves ahead of season opener at Detroit
The Eagles announced four roster moves on Wednesday, just hours before the first practice of the regular season. With the team preparing for the season opener at Detroit, Philadelphia signed Auden Tate (WR) and Dalton Keene (TE) to the practice squad. The team released running back La’Mical Perine and quarterback...
Yardbarker
Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:. DE Matt Leo (international) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to...
Jalen Mills says improvement of Patriots' rookie cornerbacks is like 'night and day'
It has been pretty clear throughout training camp and the preseason that rookie cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones would be two players capable of helping the New England Patriots defense right away. Even veteran Jalen Mills, who projects as the No. 1 corner for the Patriots, admits the jump...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kelce announces he's starting Eagles' opener
No worries. The streak will continue. Jason Kelce, who underwent elbow surgery on Aug. 9, said on the 94 WIP Morning Show Wednesday he plans to start against the Lions Sunday in the Eagles’ opener in Detroit. “I’ll play, for sure,” Kelce said. Kelce has started 122...
Carson Wentz Makes Opinion On Doug Pederson Extremely Clear
In just a few days, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will face off against his former coach. Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Landover, Maryland for the season-opener. Wentz and Pederson won a Super Bowl together during their time with the Eagles - with an assistant from Nick Foles, of course.
Eagles vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 1 picks
The Eagles and Lions will open the season at Ford Field, the site of last season’s 44-6 road when for Philadelphia that helps catapult the team to a postseason appearance. The Birds developed their run-first mentality that afternoon after Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia amass 236 total yards rushing.
Shane steichen impressed with Eagles trio of explosive pass catchers
The Eagles led the NFL in rushing last season behind the league’s top offensive line, but after trading for A.J. Brown and signing Zach Pascal, the goal is to integrate more downfield passing into the 2022 offense. That job will fall to Shane Steichen, the team’s offensive coordinator, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cam Robinson slated to be Jaguars' sixth captain for tilt vs. Washington
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster of captains for their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders is officially set. After letting the players elect five permanent captains for the season, head coach Doug Pederson has reserved the right to name one of the honorees on a rotating basis weekly based on what he sees in practice leading up to each game.
Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff praises head coach Doug Pederson: ‘He’s a heck of a leader’
Just days removed from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have spent this week lavishing each other with praise for their hard work put in during training camp and the preseason. The adulation has now extended past the players, with head coach Doug Pederson getting a rave review from offensive guard Brandon Scherff in the team’s Monday press conference.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
NBA・
Vikings 2022 season preview: Inside Linebacker
In a similar vein to how fans felt when Mike Zimmer took over for Leslie Frazier, the excitement is palpable for the beginning of the Kevin O’Connell era. While the team prepares for the season, we are doing the same at the Vikings Wire. We will be producing previews breaking down both each position and the team as a whole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nathaniel Hackett names 3 Seahawks defenders Broncos will have to account for
The Denver Broncos are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in their season opener on Monday Night Football next week. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is an offensive-minded coach, so he calls the offensive plays and focuses mostly on that side of the ball. With that kind of role, Hackett has been focused on Seattle’s defense leading up to Week 1.
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0