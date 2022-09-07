Read full article on original website
Related
Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rain
Sandbag locations across the Tampa Bay area are opening on Friday morning as heavy rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
Polk County opening sandbag sites ahead of possible flooding during soggy weekend
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It's forecast to be a very rainy weekend, with the potential for much of the area to see several inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday for all coastal counties across the Tampa Bay area. Polk County leaders say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emergency response exercise to be held at Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will host an emergency response exercise Thursday at Port Tampa Bay, according to the news release. The exercise is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authorities say the purpose of the exercise is to evaluate the capabilities of Port Tampa Bay and key community partners in response to a hazardous materials incident.
Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend
As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.
New report reveals humans contribute to red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
Honor those lost: See list of 9/11 events across the Tampa Bay area
There are several events across the Tampa Bay area planned where you can participate in memorials to remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost. Take a look at events in your area. Hillsborough County. 9/11 Memorial Mile in Lutz. 7:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., on Sept. 11, at Tampa Premium Outlets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
fox13news.com
More than 4,000 Lakeland Electric customers are behind on their bill, company reports
LAKELAND, Fla. - The cost of fuels like gasoline and natural gas is pushing Tampa Bay area residents' utility bills into uncomfortably high territory. Geopolitical factors like the war in Ukraine have pushed up fuel prices. Hot weather across the world has also increased the demand for electricity. : This...
Mysuncoast.com
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
Legal hemp products are being packaged like candy. Why this could be dangerous.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As many of you know, only medicinal marijuana is legal in Florida. So you have to have a medical card to get it. But there's a type of hemp being sold legally in hundreds of convenience stores across the Tampa Bay area, and it could be dangerous.
FLOOD WATCH: Rounds of rain, potential flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch is in place for parts of Tampa Bay through Saturday evening. Watch for runoff water to swell rivers and streams and low-lying areas to accumulate large puddles. Rounds of rain will continue to push off the Gulf of Mexico through the day today. The heaviest of rain and […]
wild941.com
Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area
According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0