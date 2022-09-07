ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Sirens#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
10 Tampa Bay

Emergency response exercise to be held at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will host an emergency response exercise Thursday at Port Tampa Bay, according to the news release. The exercise is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authorities say the purpose of the exercise is to evaluate the capabilities of Port Tampa Bay and key community partners in response to a hazardous materials incident.
POLITICS
10 Tampa Bay

New report reveals humans contribute to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

FLOOD WATCH: Rounds of rain, potential flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch is in place for parts of Tampa Bay through Saturday evening. Watch for runoff water to swell rivers and streams and low-lying areas to accumulate large puddles. Rounds of rain will continue to push off the Gulf of Mexico through the day today. The heaviest of rain and […]
ENVIRONMENT
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
GULFPORT, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy