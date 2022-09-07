Read full article on original website
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Texas vs. Alabama Week 2 Staff Predictions
The Longhorns Country staff predicts the outcome of the Longhorns' home game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama
The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa
The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Alabama Football: Nine guys who must deliver for Texas
When Alabama football fans talk about the most dangerous players for the Texas Longhorns, three players are always mentioned. They are two proven offensive threats in running back, Bijan Robinson and wide receiver, Xavier Worthy. Both are a challenge for any defense. The third is heralded, but unproven quarterback, Quinn Ewers.
Multiple High School Football Games Moved to Thursday
Week 3 of high school football was expected to kick off across West Alabama on Friday night at 7 p.m. CST. However, due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday, multiple games have been pushed up to Thursday. Below is the current list of games for this week for...
PHOTOS: Remember when Alabama defeated Texas to win a national championship?
With Week 2 of college football upon us, it’s time to gear up for the highly-anticipated matchup between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns. Two of the sport’s biggest brands square off in Austin, Texas in an early-season game that will tell us a lot about both programs, and perhaps tell us the state of the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian.
Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama
The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
Steve Sarkisian shares thoughts on Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
The Texas Longhorns face their first real challenge of the season when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will be leading the charge for the Longhorns, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian feels like his young quarterback is up for the challenge. Sarkisian says...
Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
Texas football fans are stupidly confident of beating Alabama, Nick Saban
Some Texas football fans have braved 95-degree heat to camp out for front row seats against Alabama, ready to “storm the field after beating Nick Saban.”. Rule No. 1 in college football is this: No, you do not actually want Bama. Rule No. 2 is this: Never, ever bet...
Alabama band reveals why it will not travel to Texas game
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be making a trip to Austin this weekend to face off against the Texas Longhorns, but the band will not be joining them. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band revealed Tuesday that it will not be making the trip to Austin due to logistical issues at Texas. Alabama’s limited ticket allotment made it difficult for the band to travel. They also probably weren’t wild about the possibility of sitting in the upper deck.
