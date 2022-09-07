ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?

HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
HOUSTON, TX
Fred Child
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston

In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Mayor Turner says mass shootings have increased in Texas, gun control needed

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the number of mass shootings increased after Governor Greg Abbott signed the permitless carry bill last year. Abbott signed the bill in June 2021, and from June 13, 2021 to June 13, 2022 the number of mass shootings in Texas was 65. From 2020 to 2021 Texas had 40 mass shootings.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

UH Moment: Some Houstonians Still Struggling Five Years After Harvey

In the five years since Hurricane Harvey deluged Houston with rain for six days – resulting in flooding of historic levels – Houstonians proved themselves to be a "particularly resilient group of individuals," according to a survey released Aug. 25 by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs. But not all the news is good: Houston's vulnerable populations still lag in post-Harvey recovery.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Nearly 40 percent increase in calls after rollout of 988 suicide and crisis hotline in Houston

The 988 suicide and crisis hotline has seen a surge of calls in the Houston area, after launching the three-digit phone number in July. The Harris Center for Mental Health, which houses the call center covering Southeast Texas, said calls have spiked 38 percent in the first six weeks of its launch. This is compared to calls during the same time last year to the 1-800 suicide prevention number — the main crisis hotline before this summer.
HOUSTON, TX

