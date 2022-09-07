Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?
HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Tidbits Fashion Farmers Market Makes North Houston Debut at City Place
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Trusted lifestyle and fashion resource, Houston Tidbits, is bringing a major dose of style to north Houston’s City Place in late September with its wildly popular Fashion Farmers Market. The fall extravaganza is the first in the series to take place outside of the...
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level junk pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston
In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Turner says mass shootings have increased in Texas, gun control needed
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the number of mass shootings increased after Governor Greg Abbott signed the permitless carry bill last year. Abbott signed the bill in June 2021, and from June 13, 2021 to June 13, 2022 the number of mass shootings in Texas was 65. From 2020 to 2021 Texas had 40 mass shootings.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
Man stabbed to death in parking lot of hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. He was stabbed at least twice in the groin and chest area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
$1 million bail sought for Kevin Ware, ex-NFL player accused of brutally murdering girlfriend in Houston-area suburb
Prosecutors have requested that bail be set at $1 million for former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., who is accused of murdering his girlfriend in the spring of 2021 and then burning her dead body, according to Harris County court records. Ware, 41, who lived in the north Houston suburb...
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
fox26houston.com
Houston events this weekend: Peter Pan ballet, pickle festival, sneaker convention & more!
HOUSTON - Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston. Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.
Phys.org
Misdemeanor bail reforms in Harris County, Texas had a positive impact on public safety
The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School has released a new report finding that Harris County, Texas's targeted misdemeanor bail reforms are improving public safety and keeping low-level cases out of jail. Led by Professor of Law and the Quattrone...
Anniversary of a killer storm: Remembering the terrible Galveston hurricane of 1900
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston was known as the grandest city in Texas at the dawn of the 20th century. But with the arrival of the hurricane on Sept. 8, 1900, the city would struggle to ever regain its former status. So devastating was the storm that it’s been estimated...
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: Some Houstonians Still Struggling Five Years After Harvey
In the five years since Hurricane Harvey deluged Houston with rain for six days – resulting in flooding of historic levels – Houstonians proved themselves to be a "particularly resilient group of individuals," according to a survey released Aug. 25 by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs. But not all the news is good: Houston's vulnerable populations still lag in post-Harvey recovery.
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Nearly 40 percent increase in calls after rollout of 988 suicide and crisis hotline in Houston
The 988 suicide and crisis hotline has seen a surge of calls in the Houston area, after launching the three-digit phone number in July. The Harris Center for Mental Health, which houses the call center covering Southeast Texas, said calls have spiked 38 percent in the first six weeks of its launch. This is compared to calls during the same time last year to the 1-800 suicide prevention number — the main crisis hotline before this summer.
