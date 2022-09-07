Read full article on original website
SkySports
Claressa Shields: Savannah Marshall amateur loss ‘wasn’t a fair fight’
Savannah Marshall is the only boxer, amateur or pro, to have beaten Claressa Shields. Yet Shields, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of her undisputed championship clash with Marshall on Saturday, claimed she didn't even deserve to lose their amateur contest. "I had a lot against me. I feel like I...
Anthony Joshua has accepted Tyson Fury’s purse-split offer, Eddie Hearn claims
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said his fighter has accepted Tyson Fury’s offer of a 60-40 purse split in the “Gypsy King”’s favour for a heavyweight clash between the Britons.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight points loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian, who dethroned “AJ” in 2021.As such, a mega-fight with Fury looked to have slipped away for good. However, Fury this week offered Joshua the chance to challenge him for the WBC heavyweight title before the year is up, all the while proposing...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to ‘give the fans what they want’ in fresh call-out
Tyson Fury has called on Anthony Joshua to “give the fans what they want” and face him at last.Former world champion Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight points loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title. Earlier this week, Fury surprisingly rekindled the possibility of a fight with Joshua before the year is up before proposing a 60-40 purse split in his own favour.A date of 26 November or 3 December appears...
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
LONDON (AP) — Two days after the death of his mother elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live. Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications. Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king then joined them, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch.
U.K.・
Canelo Alvarez reacts to Kamaru Usman’s title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Canelo Alvarez has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman‘s recent title loss at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. While he may be best known as one of boxing’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez has certainly been making some waves in the mixed martial arts world over the course of the last few months – largely because Kamaru Usman couldn’t stop talking about the possibility of landing a fight with him.
UFC・
BBC
Natasha Jonas column: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall will redefine women's boxing
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports extra; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Boxing analyst and current WBO and WBC super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas writes for BBC Sport about the undisputed clash between American Claressa Shields and Britain's Savannah Marshall on an all-female card at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles ends season with another historic 200m time at Diamond League Final
Noah Lyles ended his season by winning the Diamond League Final 200m in 19.52 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland, giving him five of the 13 fastest times in history. Usain Bolt has four of the 13 fastest times, including the world record 19.19. Lyles broke Michael Johnson‘s American record in repeating as world champion in July in 19.31. In all, Lyles ran 19.67 or faster a total of seven times in 2022, and 19.52 or faster a total of three times in 2022, both the most for any sprinter in one year in history.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury can’t fight Anthony Joshua on Dec.17th because Usyk fight in February or March
By Sam Volz: Promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury can’t take the December 17th fight requested by Anthony Joshua because he has the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash he needs to prepare for in February or March. For that reason, Fury wants a quick answer from Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs),...
MMAmania.com
Video: Renzo Gracie allegedly subdues ‘racist’ on New York City subway platform
Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon and one-time UFC welterweight Renzo Gracie was back in front of the camera phones this week after an argument on a New York City subway platform turned physical. It appears Gracie was having a conversation with a friend in Portuguese when a passerby told them both to “speak English.”
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: The fight that was on, off and now on again
In August of 2021, we were all going to Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. Then it was called off.Today we are all hoping that we are going to Cardiff at some point in December for the latest proposed meeting between Fury and Joshua. That could change tonight, it could change in the morning. It might even become fact. I doubt it.Welcome to the wild world of boxing promoting and dreams, which is a twilight zone of hype, hope, prayers, lies and excesses. According to everybody the split in purse has been agreed and that in the...
ESPN
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING--Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .327; Freeman, Los Angeles, .324; McNeil, New York, .316; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .304; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .300; Arenado, St. Louis, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .297; Bohm, Philadelphia, .294; S.Marte, New York, .292; Hoerner, Chicago, .288. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 105; Freeman, Los Angeles, 100; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 100; Swanson,...
MLB・
Boxing Scene
Arum Doubts Joshua, Hearn Want To Make Fury Fight - Hearn Responds
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has serious doubts about the desire of Anthony Joshua's handlers to finalize a year-end showdown. Earlier this week, Fury pitched a 60-40 monetary split to Joshua to fight in a year-end clash. Joshua is coming off back to...
Boxing Scene
Arum: If Joshua Faces Fury Next - It Would Be a Massacre!
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua would get demolished if a fight moved forward in the fall. Joshua is looking to return at the end of the year - as he hopes to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
ESPN
Friday's Major League Linescores
------ Rasmussen, Beeks (7), Raley (8), Chargois (9), Armstrong (9) and Bethancourt; Montas, Luetge (6), Weber (8) and Higashioka. W--Rasmussen 10-4. L--Montas 5-12. Sv--Armstrong (2). HRs--New York, Higashioka (8). ------ Stripling, Cimber (7), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Dunning, D.Santana (6), Burke (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim....
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton leads tributes as F1 holds minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Formula One's drivers and teams observed a minute's silence ahead of practice for the Italian Grand Prix following the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96. On Friday afternoon, personnel of all 10 teams stood outside their garages in the pit-lane to observe the tribute, followed by a short applause.
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin III to fight for WBC Zapoteca Belt
By Sean Jones: Four-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be pleased to fight for the WBC’s newly created ‘Zapoteca belt, also called the ‘Jaguar Warrior belt’ on September 17th. Artisans have created the beautiful Zapoteca belt, which will be available for Canelo (57-2-2,...
Boxing Scene
Pacquiao in Talks For Potential Exhibition Fight in January 2023
Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing in 2021, is considering the possibility of taking an exhibition fight in the month of January in Saudi Arabia. Pacquiao, 43-years-old, is in talks to face former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh. Zayani (18-0, 11 KOs), a French boxer...
