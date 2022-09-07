ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

Loudon, Lenoir City lose region openers

By by Timothy Belin
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Loudon and Lenoir City high schools both lost their first region game of the football season.

The Redskins saw a tight opening half turn one-sided after the break, while the Panthers fought back from a poor first period to narrowly lose in the final minutes.

