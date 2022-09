Lenoir City High School’s cross country team opened the season Aug. 30 with the program’s first win since its creation in 2004.

Competing at the Woodland Park Baptist Church course in Chattanooga, the boys team placed five runners in the top nine spots to take first among 10 schools. The second- and third-place teams, Walker Valley and McMinn County high schools, respectively, both competed at state last season and had never lost to the Panthers.