ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

’Aggressive and degrading.’ Did this high school’s dress code crackdown ‘shame’ girls?

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4P9w_0hlKuDQu00

Hermiston High School students were teeming with excitement and anticipation their first day back last week.

But as hundreds of students entered the front entrance to the building, about 62 were pulled aside and forced to wear T-shirts for breaking the school’s dress code — bare midriffs, revealing necklines and tight tops.

The Eastern Oregon school with about 1,600 students is taking a harder stance on its dress code policy this year. But some are saying administrators came “planned and ready to shame” teens on Aug. 29 and that the district should soften its policy.

School officials say it expects students, staff and visitors to “dress appropriately for the standard workplace environment.”

“Responsibility for personal dress and grooming rests primarily with students and their parents. HHS believes that schools are workplaces and must be treated as such,” district officials said in an Aug. 17 Facebook post.

But Hermiston seniors Adriana Gutierrez and Piper Snyder started a Change.org petition , calling the approach “aggressive and degrading.”

They argue it discriminates against students with larger chests or who were showing their midriff.

“The staff of Hermiston High School were lined up inside the main entrance ready to ‘dress code’ and shame students before offering a proper greeting to welcome the students,” Gutierrez wrote. “Staff had many T-shirts on hand that were planned and ready to give out, planned and ready to shame.”

“Students understand the rules were put in place to protect them, but who are they being protected from?” says the petition. “Why are they being protected? Why is there anyone, especially adult staff, in the building that they should be protected from?”

Their petition gained more than 2,200 signatures in its first five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkF9j_0hlKuDQu00

Under Hermiston’s current dress code that’s been place for several years, students are not allowed to show cleavage or midriffs. Violators may be either asked to change, sent to Students Services or told to go home.

Some of the violations include:

  • Hats and hoodies cannot be worn in the school.
  • Underwear cannot be exposed.
  • Any clothing or jewelry that is “obscene” or which promotes substance use, gang affiliation or “inappropriate products or activities” is not allowed.

Hermiston School Board policy , last updated in 2017, says that students will be sent home until a conference can be arranged with their parents or guardians if dressing or grooming “disrupts or directly interferes with the learning process of the individual student, other students or the learning climate of the school.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1Z9t_0hlKuDQu00
FILE PHOTO — Hermiston High School Courtesy Hermiston School District

Hermiston High School Principal Tom Spoo said staff complaints were what pushed the administration to crack down on dressing standards this year. Students have struggled to follow the school’s dress code the last couple years.

Some students will be dissatisfied, Spoo said, but it’s all in service to “better the culture of our building.”

“It was time to reestablish our norms,” he said in a provided statement. “We are simply making a self correction to our dress code to accommodate for the current styles. We are still working to maintain a professional atmosphere here at the school and, as such, we have had to address areas where we have moved away from professionalism.”

Still, some students are hoping to come to a “middle ground” that’s less strict and stringent for students.

They’re proposing students be allowed to show a midriff up to 2 inches and show up to 3 inches below their collarbone.

“This is a reasonable proposal as clothes should be allowed to be a form of expression and a way for students to feel confident and comfortable,” Gutierrez wrote. “The chest of students is not their fault. The 3 inch proposal is only an inch longer than the average T-shirt will sit.”

Comments / 7

Shari Morris
2d ago

a dress code should be enforced. Neither male or females students should be allowed inappropriate clothing in school Certainly no work place after HS will allow inappropriate clothing. Part of HS should be training for life after HS.

Reply
6
Chris Voorhees
2d ago

it's not body shaming or disrespectful. it's showing respect for others and yourself.

Reply
9
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermiston, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Hermiston, OR
Education
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape

BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – September 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Dress Code#Crackdown#School Principal#K12#Highschool#Hermiston High School#Hhs#Change Org
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO issues scam warning

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a current scam where callers are pretending to be law enforcement officers. Someone is calling people pretending to be Commander Lee Cantu with the BCSO and telling victims that they have been served with a subpoena, but have failed to sign it, so now they owe $2,500.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
EDNPub

Umatilla County Public Health adds positions for well testing, more

HERMISTON — Umatilla County Public Health is adding three positions to deliver more services, particularly in Hermiston and the surrounding area. The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, approved the creation of an environmental health specialist III, an administrative aid and a community health systems developer. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara explained the positions come from a need to better assist the public in a variety of topics and coincide with the county health department’s move into the new Hermiston City Hall.
HERMISTON, OR
98.3 The KEY

W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
130
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy