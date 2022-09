Ramon Garcia Chavez

Ramon Garcia Chavez, 62, of Pasco, died Sept. 3 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Tocumbo, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

He was a laborer in the agricultural industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.