Lenoir City judge sworn into office

Related
New Knox County commissioner among those asking for 2020 election data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election officials across the country are getting more requests to review the 2020 election results. Records obtained by 10News show the Knox County Election Commission has received at least seven of those requests, including at least one from out of state and one from a newly elected county commissioner.
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett has died
The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
knoxsheriff.org
Sheriff Spangler’s Response to Knoxville News Sentinel
After reading the article in the local KNS paper about the incident in which Deputy Lydia Driver was accidentally shot by her Field Training Officer Jordan Hurst, I cannot remain silent. For full disclosure, I did refuse to make any comments or statements to the KNS or the reporter directly,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
Have you seen this truck? Search underway after Cedar Bluff hit & run
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest involved in the motorcycle accident on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road.
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: One of Knoxville’s most wanted caught
A Knoxville man who was being sought by police on numerous outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. William North, 21, had ten outstanding felony warrants from Knox County when he was taken into custody and faces yet more charges stemming from the circumstances of his arrest. North was...
Oak Ridge school bus driver helps student
A first year Oak Ridge school bus driver went out of her way to help a young bus rider who was having difficulty on the bus.
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
A gateway to the Smokies is bustling with visitor spending growing by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ADMITS TO SELLING METH TO SUPPORT HABIT AND CONSENTS TO SEARCH OF PHONE
On September 4, 2022 While on patrol a Crossville Police Officer observed a black Dodge Durango traveling on Burnett St. The driver of the vehicle did not have his seatbelt on and the passenger side. brake light was out. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle. He...
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Search ongoing for missing Knoxville teen not seen since July
Kinsey Davis was last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. She may still be in the local area, however, KPD said there have been reported sightings of her in Lebanon. She is thought to be hanging out near truck stops and rest areas trying to get a ride out of the area. She is thought to be trying to get to the Maryland/Greater Washington D.C. area.
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
381
Followers
839
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0