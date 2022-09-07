ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

Lenoir City judge sworn into office

By By Kayli Martin
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Lenoir City officially has a new city judge and attorney.

Gregg Harrison was sworn in at midnight Thursday at the Lenoir City Municipal Building in a ceremony attended by city officials and family.

News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

