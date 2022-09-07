ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Village, TN

Village couple starts new travel club

By By Hugh G. Willett
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eUAH_0hlKtzKD00

Local residents with a love for travel have a new club where they can share tips and stories about their adventures.

Telli-GO will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on the top floor of the Yacht Club in Tellico Village, Mary Merritt, club founder, said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Group stranded at campsite chooses to stay

STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Members of the La Follette Rescue Squad responded to the call of people stranded because of flood waters. According to officials with the squad, on Monday afternoon, neighbors reported that there was a group stranded by high water at a campsite in the Stony Fork area.
Smoky Mountain News

Experience sorghum season in the Smokies

The sorghum harvest season is back at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and visitors to Cades Cove will have chances throughout the fall to enjoy demonstrations of traditional Appalachian sorghum syrup-making. Demonstrations are held outside the Cades Cove Visitor Center during daytime hours and will take place: Friday through...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Tellico Village, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Telli Go#The Yacht Club
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee is 1 of 32-States Named to Receive Portion of Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with E-Cig Company

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is announcing a settlement in a multi-state lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul. The litigation claims the company targeted underage users in marketing campaigns and by offering flavors that appealed to teens. Juul has agreed to remove marketing materials from social media and a list of other restrictions. The company is paying out more than 438-million dollars to Tennessee and 32 other states.
TENNESSEE STATE
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
381
Followers
839
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy