IG North America Appoints Catherine Davis CMO

 3 days ago

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

IG Group (LON:IGG), a leading, global fintech company at the forefront of online trading, today announced the appointment of Catherine Davis as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for IG, North America. Davis will report to JJ Kinahan, Regional CEO for IG, North America. She will be a member of the global Senior Marketing Leadership Team for IG Group, led by Katherine Whitton, IG Group CMO.

In this new position for the company, Davis will leverage her extensive experience to build awareness and growth of IG, North America’s investing ecosystem dedicated to empowering the self-directed retail investor, which includes online brokerage tastyworks and leading online financial content platform tastytrade, among others. As IG, North America continues to gain momentum, Davis will further support and expand IG, North America’s scaling efforts and drive client interaction with tastyworks, tastytrade’s content business and FX trading offerings.

Davis has focused on growing companies’ digital footprints and developing new business models. She brings a 30-year track record of success working in some of the world’s best known advertising agencies as well as in-house roles at globally recognized consumer brands and financial companies including Morgan Stanley, Harris Direct, Discover Card and Diageo. She received Adweek’s award as a “Woman to Watch” and their “Media All-Star” recognition. Davis was also recognized by Forbes as a “100 Must-Follow Marketing Mind on Twitter.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to IG, North America. She has demonstrated tremendous success in exponentially growing brands, implementing best practices and increasing revenue for the many consumer and financial companies she has supported,” said Kinahan. “Catherine shares our passion to reinvent the trading experience for the self-directed trader and our drive to break new ground every day with our original content, education resources, and industry-leading trading platform.”

Most recently, Davis served as Founder and President for marketing strategy consulting firm Think First Consulting and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for non-profit Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Under her direction, Feeding America was chosen by Fast Company as one of their “2021 Brands that Matter “and received the ANA “2019 Non-Profit Organization of the Year.”

“The tasty ecosystem has been built to be truly purpose-driven as both the brokerage and content offering focus on empowering people to become better traders. I’m personally driven by companies that demonstrate a desire to support customers and innovate to create better experiences. That’s why tasty’s mission and approach strongly resonated with me. I look forward playing a part in tasty’s growth story going forward,” said Davis.

Davis previously worked at Morgan Stanley where she held several senior positions including serving as SVP, Director of Global Advertising and Brand Management. She was also CMO of online brokerage, Harris Direct, BMO.

About tastytrade, Inc.

tastytrade, Inc. is focused on empowering investors through its award-winning financial content and media network, trader education, and dynamic brokerage services. Established in 2011 as a disruptive force to reinvent the accessibility of retail options and futures content and education for individuals, tastytrade offers 10 hours of daily, live, commercial free programming 7 days a week to retail investors in 190 countries.

The tastytrade ecosystem also includes brokerage firm tastyworks, Inc., established in 2017, which empowers investors who want to actively manage their own money with a powerful trading platform and access to educational development for options, futures, crypto and equities trading. tastyworks, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and tastyworks Australia Pty Ltd is an ASIC registered broker-dealer.

tastytrade, Inc. is part of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) a global fintech company that provides its award-winning products and platforms to ambitious people around the world, giving them access to around 19,000 financial markets.

About IG Group

IG Group has been at the forefront of trading innovation since 1974. Since then, we’ve evolved into a global fintech company incorporating the IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum and DailyFX brands, with a presence in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Our award-winning products and platforms empower ambitious people the world over to unlock opportunities around the clock, giving them access to around 19,000 financial markets.

IG Group Holdings plc is an established member of the FTSE 250 and holds a long-term investment grade credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

