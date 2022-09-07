Sonoma Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer. Stitt has over 20 years of healthcare finance, strategy, and leadership experience and has participated in the execution of nearly $2 billion in corporate financing transactions. She will join Sonoma Biotherapeutics’ executive leadership team and oversee the company’s finance, accounting, information technology, communications, and investor relations functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005587/en/

Jessica Stitt, Chief Financial Officer, Sonoma Biotherapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jessica is a healthcare industry veteran with a wealth of finance strategy and operations experience,” said Jeff Bluestone, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Sonoma Biotherapeutics. “She has a deep knowledge of capital markets and an impressive track record of financing clinical stage biotech companies. She’s joining the company at an exciting time as we move our therapies into the clinic and look toward our next phase of funding. She will play a critical role in our mission to bring durable therapies to patients suffering from chronic, debilitating autoimmune diseases. On behalf of the company and Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Jessica to the team.”

Prior to joining Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Stitt served as Chief Financial Officer at Gyroscope Therapeutics, a global clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on diseases of the eye, acquired by Novartis. Stitt previously served as Vice President of Finance and Operations for MyoKardia, Inc., acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb, and prior to that, served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. She previously held roles in finance at Nektar Therapeutics, Alkermes, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Stitt holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management and a B.A. from Saint Anselm College.

“I am very excited to join the team that is leading the next frontier in cell therapy,” said Stitt. “I was attracted to Sonoma Biotherapeutics for many reasons – passionate people, world-class science, and a mission to not just treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, but potentially cure them, with one-time living therapies. I look forward to doing my part to steer the company through its next phase of growth, funding, and clinical milestones.”

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring balance to the immune system. Founded by pioneers in T reg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable T reg cell therapies designed to cure autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle. For more information visit sonomabio.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005587/en/

CONTACT: Brian Crawford

Sonoma Biotherapeutics

bcrawford@sonomabio.com

650-238-7876Jason Spark

Evoke Canale

Jason.spark@evokegroup.com

619-849-6005

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc.

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM