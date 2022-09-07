ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sonoma Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4r8B_0hlKtpUx00

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer. Stitt has over 20 years of healthcare finance, strategy, and leadership experience and has participated in the execution of nearly $2 billion in corporate financing transactions. She will join Sonoma Biotherapeutics’ executive leadership team and oversee the company’s finance, accounting, information technology, communications, and investor relations functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005587/en/

Jessica Stitt, Chief Financial Officer, Sonoma Biotherapeutics (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jessica is a healthcare industry veteran with a wealth of finance strategy and operations experience,” said Jeff Bluestone, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Sonoma Biotherapeutics. “She has a deep knowledge of capital markets and an impressive track record of financing clinical stage biotech companies. She’s joining the company at an exciting time as we move our therapies into the clinic and look toward our next phase of funding. She will play a critical role in our mission to bring durable therapies to patients suffering from chronic, debilitating autoimmune diseases. On behalf of the company and Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Jessica to the team.”

Prior to joining Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Stitt served as Chief Financial Officer at Gyroscope Therapeutics, a global clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on diseases of the eye, acquired by Novartis. Stitt previously served as Vice President of Finance and Operations for MyoKardia, Inc., acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb, and prior to that, served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. She previously held roles in finance at Nektar Therapeutics, Alkermes, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Stitt holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management and a B.A. from Saint Anselm College.

“I am very excited to join the team that is leading the next frontier in cell therapy,” said Stitt. “I was attracted to Sonoma Biotherapeutics for many reasons – passionate people, world-class science, and a mission to not just treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, but potentially cure them, with one-time living therapies. I look forward to doing my part to steer the company through its next phase of growth, funding, and clinical milestones.”

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Sonoma Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by restoring balance to the immune system. Founded by pioneers in T reg biology and cell therapy, the company is employing proprietary platform technologies and approaches to develop a new generation of targeted and durable T reg cell therapies designed to cure autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Sonoma Biotherapeutics is based in South San Francisco and Seattle. For more information visit sonomabio.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005587/en/

CONTACT: Brian Crawford

Sonoma Biotherapeutics

bcrawford@sonomabio.com

650-238-7876Jason Spark

Evoke Canale

Jason.spark@evokegroup.com

619-849-6005

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc.

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IFM Rebrands to Stellar to Revolutionize the Maintenance Experience for 110M+ Renters in the United States

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- IFM Restoration, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, has announced a rebrand to Stellar. In doing so, it will continue to further its mission to bring a stellar maintenance experience to residents, contractors, owners, and property managers. At the heart of the Stellar rebrand is the company’s commitment to deliver a superior experience, and the cosmic scale of the opportunity to deliver hassle-free maintenance to stakeholders across the property lifecycle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005077/en/ The new branding is rooted in the company’s history, technology, and people—the three pillars that have propelled the company to its position today. As the company continues to revolutionize single-family home maintenance, building a brand with heart and integrity in tandem is essential to deliver a best-in-class, seamless experience for clients.
HOME & GARDEN
investing.com

Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO

SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Kevin Mandia Joins Strivacity’s Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Strivacity, the company aiming to make customer sign-in journeys entirely forgettable, today announced that Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant, has stepped into a key advisory role as the newest member of its board of directors. As Strivacity’s first independent board member, Mandia will bring decades of experience in information security and incident response along with a track record of leading and scaling innovative companies, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906006037/en/ Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
The Associated Press

United States Steel Corporation Donates $1M to Osceola-Area Organizations

OSCEOLA, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”), through its Big River Works facilities, today presented $1 million in donations to organizations in Osceola and Mississippi County, Arkansas, to help equip the community for the future by strengthening infrastructure and essential services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006254/en/ Daniel (Dan) R. Brown, U. S. Steel’s Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer of Big River Steel Works, addresses grant awardees and members of the community (Photo: Business Wire)
OSCEOLA, AR
The Detroit Free Press

Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees

The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons. A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. Cornell took the helm at Target in 2014 when the discounter was grappling with a major data breach that hurt its business. Sales have been climbing steadily through the pandemic but now Target — like many retailers — is grappling with inflationary pressures and big shifts in consumer spending that have taken a toll on profits, which plunged nearly 90% in the fiscal second quarter. Despite the new challenges, the company is sticking with Cornell.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Bristol Myers Squibb#Biotechnology#Novartis#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Calif Seattle#Sonoma Biotherapeutics
WWD

Target Reveals Leadership Changes; Brian Cornell to Step Down in Three Years

Target is updating its C-suite.  The big-box retailer revealed Wednesday that Brian Cornell will remain the company’s chief executive officer for three more years. In addition, Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, is retiring from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management, effective immediately.More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos “In discussions about the company’s longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline

Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
MedCity News

The patient perspective of the financial journey in healthcare

Patient and consumer satisfaction isn’t only about better outcomes. It’s very much about the financial journey they have to endure. At the INVEST Digital Health conference in Dallas at Pegasus Park September 28, in collaboration with Health Wildcatters, the patient perspective will be part of a series of conversations across digital health around employee benefits and consumerization in healthcare.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy