MOD Pizza’s Innovative New “MOD FUNdle” Promises Fun for the Whole Family

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today debuted the “MOD FUNdle,” a limited-edition family bundle – including four MOD-sized pizzas, one Mega-sized salad and four No Name Cakes – wrapped in a convenient carrier that features fun activities for the entire family. The MOD FUNdle is available now through November 13, or while supplies last.

An easy, customizable meal experience for the whole family – simple to pick-up and take-out

MOD’s new FUNdle is a delicious, convenient way to bring families together for food and fun while saving up to $10 on their customizable meal, depending on location.

With access to unlimited options, the MOD FUNdle allows everyone to order a pizza exactly to their liking, customize a shareable Mega-size salad, and finish with a sweet chocolatey, vanilla cream-filled No Name Cake treat.

Packaged in a custom-designed, easy to transport carrier covered in fun games, customers can stop by their local MOD to take-out their favorites or order ahead for pick-up.

Engaging games, puzzles and more

The MOD FUNdle features four original characters – Al, Moxie, Flip and Janis – created exclusively for MOD to drive an interactive experience. Enjoy games for the whole family, including the Word Salad Search, Tic-Tac Fun, Create Your Own ArtZone, the MOD Lib Mountain, plus access to the MOD Fun Zone featuring a downloadable coloring book, music and more. The fun continues with a Sweet Escape maze that reunites the MOD FUNdle Bundle characters so they can enjoy MOD’s No Name Cakes together. For even more fun activities and to meet the FUNdle Bundle characters, visit https://modpizza.com/fun-zone, or follow along on adventures with Al, Moxie, Flip and Janis on MOD’s Instagram.

“With more customers than ever ordering ahead online or through the MOD app, we developed the FUNdle to directly meet the needs of on-the-go families. And during the back-to-school season, when busy schedules are the norm, the MOD FUNdle makes mealtime easier and a lot more fun.” said Mark Shambura, CMO of MOD. “Families have always gravitated to MOD, where it’s easy to please everyone’s tastes with individual, customized pizzas and salads. With the MOD FUNdle, there’s now another convenient option for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Looking for America’s Most Fun Family!

To celebrate the FUNdle launch, MOD is in search of the “Most Fun Family” with the MOD Pizza Super Fun Family Contest, asking families to share their most fun adventure, game, or any activity that they do together. The “Most Fun Family” will win a fun family vacation, a pizza party for their family and friends at their local MOD, and a box of fun MOD swag. To enter, MOD fans can submit a photo, story or video of their family on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #MODSuperFunFamilyContest. The contest opens at 8 a.m. PT on 8/29/2022 and closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on 11/14/2022. No purchase necessary. For additional contest details and to enter, visit https://modpizza.com/fun-zone /

The MOD Fundle is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, online and in-app ordering at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.*

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

