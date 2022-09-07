ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

MOD Pizza’s Innovative New “MOD FUNdle” Promises Fun for the Whole Family

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNGZ2_0hlKtorS00

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today debuted the “MOD FUNdle,” a limited-edition family bundle – including four MOD-sized pizzas, one Mega-sized salad and four No Name Cakes – wrapped in a convenient carrier that features fun activities for the entire family. The MOD FUNdle is available now through November 13, or while supplies last.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005427/en/

MOD Pizza FUNdle (Photo: Business Wire)

An easy, customizable meal experience for the whole family – simple to pick-up and take-out

MOD’s new FUNdle is a delicious, convenient way to bring families together for food and fun while saving up to $10 on their customizable meal, depending on location.

With access to unlimited options, the MOD FUNdle allows everyone to order a pizza exactly to their liking, customize a shareable Mega-size salad, and finish with a sweet chocolatey, vanilla cream-filled No Name Cake treat.

Packaged in a custom-designed, easy to transport carrier covered in fun games, customers can stop by their local MOD to take-out their favorites or order ahead for pick-up.

Engaging games, puzzles and more

The MOD FUNdle features four original characters – Al, Moxie, Flip and Janis – created exclusively for MOD to drive an interactive experience. Enjoy games for the whole family, including the Word Salad Search, Tic-Tac Fun, Create Your Own ArtZone, the MOD Lib Mountain, plus access to the MOD Fun Zone featuring a downloadable coloring book, music and more. The fun continues with a Sweet Escape maze that reunites the MOD FUNdle Bundle characters so they can enjoy MOD’s No Name Cakes together. For even more fun activities and to meet the FUNdle Bundle characters, visit https://modpizza.com/fun-zone, or follow along on adventures with Al, Moxie, Flip and Janis on MOD’s Instagram.

“With more customers than ever ordering ahead online or through the MOD app, we developed the FUNdle to directly meet the needs of on-the-go families. And during the back-to-school season, when busy schedules are the norm, the MOD FUNdle makes mealtime easier and a lot more fun.” said Mark Shambura, CMO of MOD. “Families have always gravitated to MOD, where it’s easy to please everyone’s tastes with individual, customized pizzas and salads. With the MOD FUNdle, there’s now another convenient option for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Looking for America’s Most Fun Family!

To celebrate the FUNdle launch, MOD is in search of the “Most Fun Family” with the MOD Pizza Super Fun Family Contest, asking families to share their most fun adventure, game, or any activity that they do together. The “Most Fun Family” will win a fun family vacation, a pizza party for their family and friends at their local MOD, and a box of fun MOD swag. To enter, MOD fans can submit a photo, story or video of their family on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #MODSuperFunFamilyContest. The contest opens at 8 a.m. PT on 8/29/2022 and closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on 11/14/2022. No purchase necessary. For additional contest details and to enter, visit https://modpizza.com/fun-zone /

The MOD Fundle is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, online and in-app ordering at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.*

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005427/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Charlotte Wayte

MOD Pizza

Charlotte.Wayte@modpizza.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition

Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the...
RESTAURANTS
Briana B.

Restaurant Server Applauded for Lying to Customers

"I love lying to my tables. It makes the job way more fun!" Waiting tables is not for the faint of heart. You're on your feet for hours at a time, have no control over what's going on in the kitchen, and oftentimes, have to deal with angry customers.
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A has a new menu item. It’s ‘bold and bite-sized’

One of the most beloved fast-food chains is getting serious about competing in the breakfast space. Chick-fil-A already offers granola, fruit cups, Egg White Grills and chicken, egg and cheese on a bagel. But a new “bite-sized” menu item is in the works. What is the new menu...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Mod Pizza#Pizza Party#Pizzas#Food Drink
allthatsinteresting.com

Virginia Restaurant Apologizes For 9/11-Themed Menu — Including Items Like ‘Pentagon Pie’ And A ‘Remember-Tini’

The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor's "Patriot Day 2022 Seafood Sunday" menu is just the latest in a long line of marketing gimmicks from brands trying to capitalize on tragedy. As the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks approaches, one restaurant in Virginia decided to commemorate the event in what many considered a tasteless fashion: decking out their menu with 9/11-themed items.
STAFFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
toofab.com

Virginia Restaurant Changes Menu After Backlash Over Previous 9/11 Theme

Some of the original menu items included "Pentagon Pie," "Flight 93 Redirect" crab dip and "Remember-tini" cocktail. A manager of a Virginia country club has issued an apology after its restaurant received backlash over a special, 9/11-themed menu planned for Sunday, which will mark the 21-year anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
STAFFORD, VA
Eater

Italian Market and Restaurant Cooperativa Closes This Week

Cooperativa, the Pearl District’s destination Italian marketplace, will close on September 3. The restaurant, whose multi-use space encompasses a market, handmade pasta shop, pizzeria, cafe, and bar, announced the news on Instagram. The market from former Irving Street Kitchen chef Sarah Schafer and general manager Anna Caporael opened the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Plant-Based Orange Chicken Is Finally Returning To Panda Express

It seems like plant-based products are all the rage nowadays. Burger King, for example, has been showing off its Impossible Whoppers, even going so far as to release new plant-based burgers topped with bacon to show off how popular they are with the public (via Restaurant Business Online). Even fried chicken legend KFC jumped into the plant-based meat craze with Beyond Fried Chicken, which Vox describes as being deep-fried nuggets of "plant-based poultry." While some attempts to market "impossible meat" to the public have met with less than stellar reception, such as Cracker Barrel's introduction of "impossible sausage" to its menu, plant-based meats have made a surprising impact on the world of fast food. Even places such as Panda Express, which is well-known for its Orange Chicken, have found success with these vegan alternatives.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy