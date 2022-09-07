Alloy Therapeutics Hires People Executive Trier Bryant as President of Venture Studio, 82VS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. Trier is a strategic executive leader with distinctive tech, Wall Street, and military experience spanning 15 years, and brings a people-first approach to leading and scaling the 82VS team and ecosystem of startup companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005412/en/

Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. (Photo: Business Wire)

82VS efficiently launches nimble drug companies by supporting brilliant scientist entrepreneurs with Alloy’s enabling drug discovery platforms, discovery services, and a team of company creation experts that industrialize startup processes around legal, finance, people (HR), marketing, and operations. The result is 82VS entrepreneurs can more efficiently build pipelines of impactful therapeutics with far less capital and time than is typical of venture-scale biotech startups, all while having access to the vast resources of the Alloy ecosystem.

“The Air Force trained me to think ‘mission first, people always,’” said Trier. “My career focus ever since has been on helping organizations become their best through how they cultivate their people and teams. The role at 82VS represented the perfect opportunity for me to take my breadth of people-centric experience to the exciting field of biotech and an organization that is ‘science first, people always.’”

Trier previously served as the first Chief People Officer of the aerospace startup Astra, was responsible for 70% of hires at Twitter as its Global Head of Revenue, G&A (Corporate Functions), University, and Diversity Recruiting, and led Goldman Sachs’ diversity talent acquisition strategy across 15 functions as its Vice President of Global Diversity Talent Acquisition. She is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and a combat veteran from her time in the United States Air Force as a Captain, having led engineering teams while spearheading inclusive recruiting initiatives for the Air Force Academy, Air Force, and DoD. Following her in-house experience, she co-founded Just Work, which provides leading organizations practical and tactical solutions to create productive organizations where respect and collaboration combine to produce more equitable, productive, and successful workplaces.

“Alloy is building a human-scale organization, designed to create incredible impact in the drug discovery industry while maintaining a close-knit culture that values people as people,” said Alloy CEO and Founder Errik Anderson. “A key part of that is shaping 82VS as the most entrepreneur-friendly and people-centric company creation partner in the biotech industry. Trier’s expertise in building thriving inclusive teams at best-in-their-category organizations will amplify the work of the 82VS team and empower our next generation of new companies in their pursuit of advancing impactful new medicines.”

82VS has launched nine new companies since its 2020 debut, including Broadwing Bio, Voxall Therapeutics, Aakha Biologics, Aldebaran Therapeutics, Restoration Biosciences, Ypsilon Therapeutics, and others still in stealth. The entrepreneurs at these companies are collectively leveraging Alloy’s rich suite of enabling, pre-competitive platform technologies and expert drug discovery services across six biologic modalities, and are collectively advancing novel treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease, inherited blindness, neurodegeneration, and more.

“The operational and leadership support of Alloy’s ecosystem enables scientist entrepreneurs like me to overcome many barriers in starting a company, and accelerate toward value inflection and making medicines,” said Carlos Loya, PhD, founder and CEO of Aldebaran Therapeutics. “Trier’s expertise in building and leading high-performing teams is an incredible value add for first-time and seasoned entrepreneurs in the 82VS ecosystem.”

Trier will support new 82VS venture initiatives in partnership with its team of venture professionals, including capital expansion opportunities. She will also oversee the scaling of the 82VS team, which will continue to grow through the hiring of venture associates, venture partners, and entrepreneurs-in-residence.

“Trier’s people development expertise is a perfect complement to the 82VS venture creation team’s deep scientific background and work in leveraging Alloy’s capabilities,” said 82VS General Partner Chris Pacheco, PhD. “Together we will launch next generation medicines companies that can get started faster, with fewer capital-intensive resources than is typical of biotech companies.”

About 82VS

82VS is Alloy Therapeutics’ Venture Studio that pairs Alloy’s platforms and services with a team of company creation experts to efficiently launch new asset-centric companies. Alloy works with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs- and executives-in-residence, venture capitalists, other investors, and biotech and pharma partners to develop new medicines by efficiently leveraging the capabilities of the Alloy ecosystem at large. Learn more at www.82vs.com.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities, including antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapy, and drug delivery. Alloy’s first foundational platform, the ATX-Gx™ mice, is a suite of proprietary transgenic mice strains for human therapeutic antibody discovery. Alloy is a leader in bispecific antibody discovery and engineering services, utilizing its proprietary ATX-CLC common light chain platform integrating novel transgenic mice and phage display. Alloy’s DeepImmune™ Antibody Discovery service integrates Alloy’s full complement of proprietary in vivo , in vitro , and in silico discovery and optimization technologies into one comprehensive service offering for fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibody discovery. In 2022, Alloy launched Keyway™ TCR Discovery as its second fully integrated discovery platform and service offering for engineered TCR and TCR mimic discovery. Like all of Alloy’s technologies, DeepImmune and Keyway are also available for platform transfer and can be accessed as part of Alloy’s novel Innovation Subscription model. Alloy is headquartered in Boston, MA, with labs in Cambridge, UK; Basel, CH; San Francisco, CA; and Athens, GA. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com, following Alloy on LinkedIn, or scheduling a 15-minute chat with Alloy’s Founder and CEO at alloytx.com/ceo.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005412/en/

CONTACT: Erin Glabets

communications@alloytx.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOMETRICS OTHER SCIENCE RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE

SOURCE: Alloy Therapeutics

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM