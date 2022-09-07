ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Wave Announces PIM Production Rollout for Leading Athletic-Inspired Footwear and Fashion Retailer

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Last month, Digital Wave Technology completed a major project go-live with new customer Hibbett, Inc. The athletic-inspired footwear and fashion retailer went live on the Digital Wave Product Platform after a few months of implementation led by the SaaS provider’s Professional Services team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005395/en/

Digital Wave announces PIM production rollout for Hibbett, Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hibbett is a destination for fashion and sneaker enthusiasts known for offering the latest, in-demand brands and products to consumers both online and in 1106 Hibbett and City Gear stores nationwide. Hibbett is laser-focused on delivering premium product assortments and experiences to consumers through digital channels. With the Digital Wave Platform, Hibbett will accelerate speed to market, expand product offerings, easily enrich product information, ensure data quality, and collaborate more effectively with suppliers.

“We conducted a rigorous evaluation of the PIM market and the Digital Wave Platform was the best fit for us,” said Bill Quinn, SVP Marketing and Digital at Hibbett, Inc. “We engaged the Digital Wave Technology team to improve our product building process which is critical to our accelerated growth strategy.”

“Our goal is to help Hibbett accelerate onboarding, enriching, and publishing products to sales channels significantly faster,” commented Dan DeHart, VP Professional Services at Digital Wave Technology. ”It’s a privilege to work with the incredible team at Hibbett and support their omnichannel growth.”

The Digital Wave Platform combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Experience Management (PXM), Master Data Management (MDM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), with enterprise workflow, automation, governance, and customer / vendor portals. It serves as the single source of truth for Hibbett’s entire organization, suppliers, and customers. Through its powerful platform and accompanying solutions, Digital Wave allows Hibbett to share rich and engaging product stories wherever its customers shop.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave software solutions assist brands in accelerating omnichannel and direct-to-consumer digital sales and marketing. The Digital Wave Platform helps centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content resulting in improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience.

Learn more about Digital Wave at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1106 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005395/en/

CONTACT: Tori Hamilton

Marketing Specialist

thamilton@digitalwavetechnology.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA ALABAMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY DISCOUNT/VARIETY SPECIALTY DEPARTMENT STORES MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS FASHION RETAIL SOFTWARE FOOTWEAR

SOURCE: Digital Wave Technology

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM

Views
