AMC Research Enrolling Patients near Charlotte, NC for Clinical Trial of Promising New Investigational Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease

MATTHEWS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

AMC Research is initiating a clinical trial for a promising new investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in Matthews, N.C.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005335/en/

Dr. Bolouri (Photo: Business Wire)

The Phase I study will determine the safety and tolerability of a single intravenous (IV) dose and multiple IV doses of ACU193. We are asking individuals who have memory problems to consider participating in the trial to assist in evaluating this medication for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. There is no cost to participate. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for AD, is sponsoring the clinical trial.

ACU193 targets amyloid-beta oligomers and is a different approach to treating Alzheimer’s disease than currently approved medications. ACU193 is designed to locate and bind to amyloid-beta oligomers – proteins that build up in the brain in people with Alzheimer’s disease. These proteins are thought to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease symptoms and progression.

The trial site, located at 10801 Monroe Road Suite #100, Matthews, N.C. 28105, is led by principal investigator Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, at AMC Research. Patients who believe they qualify for the study are asked to call (704) 364-4000 ext 235 or email ssbolouri@amcneurology.com to learn more.

“We’re excited to open this trial in Matthews to study ACU193 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Bolouri said. “If you or a loved one is experiencing memory problems, contact us to find out more about the study. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. New, safe and effective treatments are needed more than ever. Participating in clinical trials is one way members of our community can help make a difference.”

Key Eligibility Criteria:

Age 55 to 90 years of age.

Have memory problems that might be a sign of mild cognitive impairment (usually mild memory loss) or mild dementia. The underlying cause of these memory problems may or may not be due to Alzheimer’s disease. Tests given within the study will help to determine this.

Have a caregiver or study partner; someone who knows the participant very well, who is willing to assist with participation in the study and can attend the study visits with the participant.

The staff at the study center will explain the complete list of requirements.

This study is the first time ACU193 will be given to people. As all drugs and medical procedures carry a risk of side effects, it is possible that participants may experience some discomfort or other reactions from use of ACU193. The study staff will explain these potential risks before potential participants decide whether to participate in the study. The safety of participants will be closely monitored throughout the study.

Study participants will receive a full diagnostic work-up, including an amyloid PET scan and MRI that can provide a more accurate diagnosis and help guide future treatment options. After finishing this study, participants may consider participating in future studies of ACU193 in which all participants could receive ACU193 at some point in the study.

About ACU193

ACU193 is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble AβOs, which Acumen believes are the most toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, ACU193 aims to directly address what a growing body of evidence indicates is a primary underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in AD.

About AMC Research

Alzheimer’s Memory Center (AMC) is Charlotte’s premier center dedicated to the comprehensive management of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, including mild cognitive impairment (MCI), vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, pseudodementia, Lewy body dementia, and Parkinsonian dementia. They serve residents in the Charlotte metro area, as well as people throughout North and South Carolina. They are conveniently located minutes away from several major hospitals with easy access to multiple freeways and an international airport. The facility includes a comprehensive research facility operated by highly qualified, well-trained staff, with a CLIA-certified laboratory for the collection of clinical trial specimens.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005335/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Shereen Bolouri RN, BSN Recruitment Specialist

(704) 364-4000 ext 235

ssbolouri@amcneurology.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH MENTAL HEALTH SENIORS CLINICAL TRIALS OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER HEALTH SCIENCE

SOURCE: AMC Research

PUB: 09/07/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/07/2022 08:03 AM