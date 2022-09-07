ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigma Announces 65mm FF Cine Prime and Classic Prime Lenses; More Info at BH

 3 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

B&H is pleased to announce two new additions to Sigma’s cine Lens lines, adding the 65mm focal length to its already impressive lineups. The 65mm T1.5 FF High-Speed Cine Prime is a welcome addition to the high-speed Cine Prime line that already includes 20, 24, 28, 35, 40, 50, 85mm, and 105mm T1.5 models. The new 65mm T2.5 Classic Prime is the eleventh addition to the FF Classic Prime line, which already includes T2.5 20, 24, 28, 35, 40, 50, 85, and 105mm lenses and T3.2 14 and 135mm primes.

Sigma 65mm T1.5 FF Cine Prime and 65mm T2.5 FF Cine Classic Prime art lenses (Photo: Business Wire)

FF High-Speed Cine Prime

The new 65mm addition to the FF Cine Prime line takes on all the characteristics of the line that make these lenses so versatile: PL mount, markings in feet, T1.5 to T16 aperture range, a 95mm front diameter, 86mm filter size, and a 9-blade iris for soft, cinematic bokeh. It features a full-frame 43.3mm image circle to cover large cinema sensors, including 8K support. It also provides lens metadata to the camera via Cooke /i technology for VFX and post-production assistance.

FF Classic Prime

The existing Classic Prime line welcomes the 65mm with its classic cine-look profile, and it also features soft, buttery bokeh like its siblings. It also takes on the similar characteristics of the line, making it easy to swap lenses without drastically changing your camera setup. Those characteristics include a PL mount, 95mm front diameter, T2.5 to T25 aperture, a 9-blade iris, an 86mm filter size, and its 43.3mm image circle also covers a full-frame sensor. The 65mm Classic Prime also supports Cooke /i metadata technology.

Both lenses include lens caps, and each lens also includes a lens support foot.

Learn all About Sigma Cine 65mm Lens

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

