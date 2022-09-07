All four Perquimans schools get Cs on report cards

Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner believes the district’s decision to bring students back for face-to-face learning as quickly as possible helped improve student scores on annual state testing.

Information released by the N.C. Public Instruction last week shows all four schools in the Perquimans school district received C letter grades on their annual “report cards” for the 2021-22 school year, roughly the same grade most other districts in the area earned.

Only one district in the area — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools — scored lower and was deemed low performing, one of only 29 districts in the state to receive the designation for the 2021-22 school year.

The state defines low-performing school districts as those “where the majority of schools received a D or F performance grade and have been identified as low performing.”

Low-performing schools, according to the state’s definition, are “those that receive a performance grade of D or F and do not exceed growth.” According to DPI, “growth” is used as a measure of how students’ achievement has grown during the school year. If students have made a year’s worth of progress during the year a school is deemed to have “met growth.”

Statewide, 864 schools were identified as low performing in 2021-22, which is up from 488 in 2018-19.

Turner expressed appreciation for the work done by students and staff in the Perquimans district to improve student performance.

“I am extremely proud of the performance of our students and staff,” Turner said. “I believe our results show that we made the right decision in bringing students back for face-to-face instruction as soon as possible and that our staff went above and beyond to ensure the students’ needs were met regardless of the circumstances or mode of instruction.”

Turner also noted Perquimans was above the state average in 13 areas of state testing.

“This type of growth and achievement during a pandemic doesn’t happen by chance,” she said. “This only occurs because of the intentional and purposeful work of every employee in our district and the support of our parents and community.”

All four schools in Edenton-Chowan Schools also received Cs, as did the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, a public charter school that serves area counties and is based in Elizabeth City.

Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said he was pleased the district had no low-performing schools.

“In a year where North Carolina saw a 77% increase in the number of low-performing schools and a 263% percent increase in the number of low-performing districts (as compared to 2018-19), Edenton-Chowan Schools has no low-performing schools,” Sasscer said, “This is a huge testament to the care and commitment our teachers have for our children and for their continual effort to strive toward excellence during unprecedented challenges.”

Andrew Harris, chief executive officer of NEAAAT, said he, too, is proud of what the school’s students and staff have achieved in face of difficult circumstances.

“Last year was a very difficult time for educators and students all over our state, as the Student Performance Grade data clearly show,” Harris said. “I am very proud of the tremendous efforts the entire NEAAAT family — staff, students, parents, and the broader community — put into tackling COVID learning loss last year, and I feel extremely privileged to work alongside the highly dedicated, immensely talented professionals that I do who ensure our children are loved and learning at their very best every single day.”

Across the area, early college high schools received some of the highest letter grades from DPI.

Camden Early College received an A grade and J.P. Knapp Early College in Currituck received a B.

Among other schools in Camden, Camden High and Camden Middle schools received C grades while Grandy Primary and Camden Intermediate received Bs.

In Currituck County, Central Elementary received a D, Currituck High, Currituck Middle, Jarvisburg Elementary, Shawboro Elementary, Knotts Island Elementary, Moyock Elementary, Moyock Middle and W.T. Griggs Elementary all were given Cs.

Like Turner in Perquimans, Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said he was proud of the district’s decision to return quickly to face-to-face instruction as COVID-19 cases declined.

“Without a doubt, the decision to reunite students and teachers for in-person instruction impacted our accountability data,” Lutz said. “While many school districts across the state saw significant declines in their school performance grades, Currituck County Schools remained fairly stable during what was anything but a stable time in education.”

Lutz said the district continues to strive for improvement.

“Mind you, we are not satisfied with average,” Lutz said. “Working through our curricular and district strategic plans, our staff, students, and families are committed to making Currituck County Schools a leader in public education.”

Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell expressed appreciation for the work of students and staff in Camden to improve student test scores.

“I continue to be very proud of the students and staff of Camden County Schools for their hard work and dedication, especially coming out of the pandemic,” Ferrell said. “The majority of our schools met or exceeded growth and I am thrilled to report that Camden Early College High School has been designated an A school.”

In ECPPS, eight of 12 schools eligible for letter grades were identified as low performing, with two schools — J.C. Sawyer Elementary School and P.W. Moore Elementary School — receiving F grades. Six other schools — Central Elementary, Northside Elementary, Northeastern High, Pasquotank Elementary, Pasquotank High, and River Road Middle — received D grades.

Sheep-Harney Elementary also received a D grade, but exceeded its growth target. Therefore, it’s not designated as a low-performing school.

Weeksville Elementary received a C grade and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College received a B grade. H.L. Trigg Community School is designated as an “alternative” school and does not receive a performance grade.

ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker addressed the state’s designation of ECPPS as a low-performing district in a message sent Friday to parents.

“Our students increased in academic growth in many areas, although the percentage of students that passed the state assessments decreased,” Parker told parents. “The growth shown is very encouraging, because when students grow academically, they are on track to become proficient on the assessments. The state accountability model favors proficiency, and as a result, our performance grades dropped despite the growth our students are making.”

Parker, who was named ECPPS superintendent in April, said a comprehensive improvement effort is underway this year.

“After nearly three years of learning loss from the pandemic, we are committed to the work of ensuring the success of our students, both academically and emotionally,” Parker said. “I am working with our school leaders to develop a comprehensive district improvement plan that I will present to the Board of Education on September 26, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board of Education and our entire staff, I promise you ECPPS will not remain a low-performing district,” Parker’s message continued. “We will improve, and we will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students and families.”