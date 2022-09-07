Six Chester County Schools Among 40 Top-Rated High Schools in Area

Downingtown STEM Academy. Image via Downingtown STEM Academy.

Six Chester County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine.

To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.

Conestoga High School in Berwyn made the list. The school has both a graduation percentage and a college percentage of 98 percent. Next is Downingtown High School East. The school’s graduation percentage is 98 percent and its college percentage is 83 percent.

Downingtown STEM Academy is also on the list. The school has a 100 percent graduation percentage and a 99 percent college percentage. Great Valley High School in Malvern follows with a 96 percent graduation percentage and 89 percent college percentage.

Renaissance Academy, a Phoenixville charter school, with a 97 percent graduation percentage and 82 percent college percentage, and Unionville High School in Kennett Square, with 97 percent graduation percentage and 88 percent college percentage, round out the list.