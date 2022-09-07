ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

New Details on Brown County Prisoner Escape Raise Eyebrows

Some new details have come to light regarding the recent prisoner escape in Brown County. It is being reported that on Monday (September 5th), Justin Dietrich was able to escape from the loading dock area of the jail just before 10:30 a.m., but the next reported notice came an hour and a half later when sheriff’s deputies were asked to check the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Chilton Police Call on the “FB Force” to Help Identify a Shoplifting Suspect

The Chilton Police Department is calling on what they are calling the “FB Force” to help them identify a suspect in a retail theft complaint. In a post on the Department Facebook page, they posted three pictures of the white female, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with white lettering on the chest and left sleeve, and a grey or light brown hat.
CHILTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest

A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend

The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Trial Postponed After New Evidence is Submitted

A trial was supposed to begin next week for the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos in Green Bay nearly a year ago, but new evidence has been submitted so the trial has been postponed. A criminal complaint indicates that Pedro Santiago-Marquez, killed Mendez-Ramos because he owed him $80,000 for cocaine. Jeisaac...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Plymouth Police Investigating Overnight Vehicle Entries

Several vehicles were entered illegally Monday night (September 5th) in Plymouth. According to the Plymouth Police Department, reports of people noticing their vehicle had been ransacked began flooding in at around 4:30 yesterday morning. The exact number of vehicles affected, and the number of items stolen is not yet known.
PLYMOUTH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
OSHKOSH, WI

