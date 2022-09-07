Read full article on original website
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
Appleton rooftop shooting suspect enters plea of not guilty by reason of insanity
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church building is claiming insanity. James Cooper enters a plea of “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” in Outagamie County Court to charges of Reckless Endangerment and Discharging a Firearm in a School Zone.
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
Three Green Bay officers return to duty after being cleared in July shooting
One man was injured in the shooting and survived. He faces criminal charges. Green Bay police officers return to duty after cleared in July shooting.
Menasha police ask neighbors to join voluntary list of home surveillance cameras
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Menasha and have a home surveillance camera, police are asking you to participate in a voluntary database that could help investigators react faster in solving a crime. Police canvass neighborhoods for camera footage after a crime is committed. Having this database would...
New Details on Brown County Prisoner Escape Raise Eyebrows
Some new details have come to light regarding the recent prisoner escape in Brown County. It is being reported that on Monday (September 5th), Justin Dietrich was able to escape from the loading dock area of the jail just before 10:30 a.m., but the next reported notice came an hour and a half later when sheriff’s deputies were asked to check the jail.
Chilton Police Call on the “FB Force” to Help Identify a Shoplifting Suspect
The Chilton Police Department is calling on what they are calling the “FB Force” to help them identify a suspect in a retail theft complaint. In a post on the Department Facebook page, they posted three pictures of the white female, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with white lettering on the chest and left sleeve, and a grey or light brown hat.
Cantu Brothers Still Awaiting Preliminary Hearings in Green Bay Homicide
The Cantu brothers, who are accused of Killing Randall Denny in Green Bay in April are still awaiting their preliminary hearings. Alejandro Cantu, who was arrested in Green Bay late last week, is still looking for an attorney. He is due in court for a status conference on September 15th...
Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend
The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
$500K Bond Set For Homeless Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set $500,000 for a homeless Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting another person in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. Christopher Bell is facing numerous felony charges including Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping.
Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.
Green Bay Murder Trial Postponed After New Evidence is Submitted
A trial was supposed to begin next week for the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos in Green Bay nearly a year ago, but new evidence has been submitted so the trial has been postponed. A criminal complaint indicates that Pedro Santiago-Marquez, killed Mendez-Ramos because he owed him $80,000 for cocaine. Jeisaac...
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
Plymouth Police Investigating Overnight Vehicle Entries
Several vehicles were entered illegally Monday night (September 5th) in Plymouth. According to the Plymouth Police Department, reports of people noticing their vehicle had been ransacked began flooding in at around 4:30 yesterday morning. The exact number of vehicles affected, and the number of items stolen is not yet known.
Green Bay Attorney in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy
A defense attorney out of Green Bay is now on the other side of the lawyer/client relationship after he allegedly assaulted a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the criminal complaint, Mark Howe was attending the Rob Schneider performance at the Epic Event Center on June 16th and was acting unruly.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
