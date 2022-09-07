ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements

By Adam Lindemer
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 3 days ago

The conceptual renovation plans for Lake Windsor Park have moved a step forward in becoming reality.

On Sept. 1, the Windsor Village Board discussed the plans, including the one recommended by the Parks Committee, and decided on the next course of action.

While still in concept form, the Board unanimously approved Concept Plan #1 to move forward. There were four concept plans to choose from.

All the plans centered around the village adding a shelter with bathrooms and a parking lot to the small community park, which community members have indicated a desire for, according to Village Clerk Christine Capstran.

The Board, and village staff, will continue to look at the concept plan and make adjustments before a final plan is approved. The village would like to start planning for specific work that needs to be done. A few residents spoke on the topic prior to the Board’s discussions and vote.

Scott Mowatt, who lives adjacent to the park, was the first resident to speak. He wasn’t in favor of the additions to the “pocket park” in the village, and having the area possibly losing such designation. He wondered how many parks in the village with the same designation would have the same amenities.

Village Attorney William Cole stated that parks are given tags simply for categorization by the village, and the Board has the discretion to what happens with possible amenities. The land that houses Lake Windsor Park was initially donated to the village.

A shelter that is 40-foot-by-40-foot in size would be constructed to the east of the walking path, and an 18-stall parking lot could be added near the northeast corner of the park. There was residential concern that those two additions would take away a lot of green space.

Deputy Administrator/Community Development Director Jamie Rybarczyk noted that the park is two acres in size, and with the two additions, around 1.5 acres of space will remain.

The DeForest-Windsor Lions Club would help fund the project, as they currently host Norski Nibbles during the summer under a canopy, providing free lunches to children.

Village Administrator Tina Butteris said it was “always the intent for this park to have parking and a shelter.” She said it’s another village park where a shelter could be rented for birthday parties or other events.

Village President Bob Wipperfurth added that the it’s simply the village now being able to add those amenities to Lake Windsor Park.

Resident Joni Staack, also not in favor of the additions, was concerned about people being in the park late at night with the added shelter, and wondered how potential use would be monitored.

Butteris noted that it would be monitored like all other village parks — which close at 10 p.m. — with cameras near the shelter area, and lighting elements.

Staack added that other community members were disappointed in the upcoming project, and she feels that more disturbances could occur with more people being in the park. She said the area already has issues.

Wipperfurth then reminded the nearby residents that they can call the authorities if any suspicious behavior is ever seen.

“Oftentimes, a park is an enhancement to the community,” Wipperfurth said, adding that he was disappointed to hear some of the negative comments.

Resident Evan Kohl then asked how the 18 parking stalls were determined. At that point, Wipperfurth suggested that Kristine Schmidt — who chairs the Parks Committee — summarize how concept #1 came to be chosen.

Schmidt noted that the committee discussed the topic at length, and that the main reason that plan #1 was chosen was because it had the most parking that would be constructed off the street. On-street parking was deemed to be too dangerous for the area. She said that the police department was able to give input as well.

“The park committee talked about this quite extensively,” Schmidt said, adding that she takes all community comments to heart when basing her decision.

Schmidt also said that potential safety concerns will be addressed by having those cameras near the shelter and lights going on at certain times of the night. She noted that the busyness of Golf Drive needs to be taken into account before a final decision is made.

One resident seemingly spoke in favor of the additions. Mike Dunlap said that something needs to be in place at the park for people to hang out. He did note that the traffic flow on Golf Drive would be “the biggest hiccup” of the project.

After listening to all comments, the Board further offered their opinions on the subject.

Ed Wall agreed that a park usually enhances a neighborhood. He also addressed the safety concerns.

“As a former cop, there’s always things on our mind that should be checked, but we can’t have someone just sit outside (the park).” He, too, noted that the surrounding neighborhood needs to be active in calling in certain behavior to authorities. Wall also offered a suggestion for changing the parking design.

Monica Smith also said that overall safety is a big issue.

“The key to this is park management,” she said. “We can’t control society, and this park will be no different than any other area as far as potential crime.”

She, too, feels that by adding a shelter and having more people in the area more often, it will deter potential criminal activity.

“I do think this will enhance the area and not be a negative,” Smith said.

Bruce Stravinski addressed the 18 parking stalls, noting that he’d rather have more built than initially needed, rather than starting at a lower number and needing to add more. He gave the example of the Sunfish Pond area in DeForest. It had a small lot to begin with, then needed to come back and double the size of the lot. He agrees with his fellow board members in that more people in the area will reduce potential criminal activity.

Other concerns from the board remain, but they can be worked through before a final plan needs to be approved. The approval of a concept plan is simply a starting point for the project to take shape.

“I think we need to move this forward,” Wipperfurth said of the concept plan stage. “But it still needs some work. The caveat is parking, and we need to revisit the placement of the shelter.”

DeForest Times-Tribune

