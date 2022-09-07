ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

247Sports

Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more

Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Washington Informer

Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy

On Friday, Sept. 2, the quintet, minus the last remaining founding member, Henry Fambrough, brought the house down for more than two hours at the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club in Bethesda, Maryland, located just outside of D.C. The post Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
shelterforce.org

"My City's So White, I Moved"

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Sam Howell
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Unc#Preseason Games#Washington Commanders#American Football#Qb
alxnow.com

City Manager picks new spokesperson for the City of Alexandria

City Manager Jim Parajon has announced that a former Norfolk reporter and fellow transplant from Texas will be coming to Alexandria to serve as the city’s director of communications and public information. In a release, Parajon said Ebony Fleming will serve in the role effective today (Tuesday). While Fleming...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Whiskey Riff

Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed "Patriotic Seafood Sunday" Menu

The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
WASHINGTON, DC
dbknews.com

UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Commercial Observer

National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie's Melford Town Center

National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11

Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

