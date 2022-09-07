Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Related
247Sports
Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more
Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
It’s officially the year of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens
Yes, I get it, the caption is bold. With many big quarterback deals signed and no deal for Lamar Jackson now at his self-imposed deadline, we are left to wonder, where is Jackson’s deal?. Will he get the guaranteed money of Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns, or will...
fox5dc.com
St. John’s College High School basketball coach's off-court battle with ALS
WASHINGTON - A former college basketball player turned coach in the DMV is now facing one of his toughest challenges yet. Patrick Behan was diagnosed with ALS four months ago. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter spoke with the coach and his players about his journey ahead. The DMV native loves basketball,...
pagevalleynews.com
Nationals sending Shenandoah All-Star a gift after viral video of fan snagging ball in front of 9 year old
LURAY, Sept. 8 — It was a day packed with memorable moments, from riding the Metro for the first time, to an introduction to escalators at Nats Park, and for some of them — their first trip to the nation’s capital. “I don’t think you ever saw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy
On Friday, Sept. 2, the quintet, minus the last remaining founding member, Henry Fambrough, brought the house down for more than two hours at the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club in Bethesda, Maryland, located just outside of D.C. The post Legendary Spinners Whip Fans Into a Frenzy appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
Hilltop
Recently Retired Faculty Reflects On 46-Yearlong Employment at Howard
Former Academic Coordinator Thelma Paige-Deneal has served at Howard University for over two-thirds of her life – just over 46 years. The 69-year-old reflects on her career at the university which has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of social media users. On Feb. 7 of this year,...
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
City Manager picks new spokesperson for the City of Alexandria
City Manager Jim Parajon has announced that a former Norfolk reporter and fellow transplant from Texas will be coming to Alexandria to serve as the city’s director of communications and public information. In a release, Parajon said Ebony Fleming will serve in the role effective today (Tuesday). While Fleming...
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
WTOP
Silver Spring Jazz Fest, Rosslyn Jazz Fest present double music fun on Saturday
The D.C. Jazz Fest may be over, but the free music continues in Maryland and Virginia!. The 17th annual Silver Spring Jazz Festival returns on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., while the 30th annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival returns on the same day from 1 to 7 p.m. “It is...
nationalblackguide.com
70-Year-Old Man Earns Ph.D., Graduates With Honors from Howard University
In 2021, at the age of 70, Joseph M. Grant earned his Ph.D. in Political Science with a focus on American government and Black politics from Howard University, which he says has always been his dream school. “I always wanted to go to Howard; literally all my life. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu
The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
WTOP
Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11
Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0