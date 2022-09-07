Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO