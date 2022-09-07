Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Castle Country Stock Show Members Thank the Commission
Young competitors in the Castle Country Stock Show paid a visit to the Carbon County Commission on Wednesday to express appreciation. The members also wished to report on the show and let the commissioners know what their donation supported. There were 106 contestants in the show, with 153 animals presented....
etvnews.com
Balance Rock Eatery’s Alfredo Guzman Recognized
Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, is well-known for its delicious food. This was brought to attention when the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was presented for the month of September. This took place at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, with tourism...
etvnews.com
Chad Allred Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month
The Carbon County Employee of the Month for September was announced during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. For this month, the honor went to Chad Allred, who has been employed with Carbon County since February of 2010 in the janitorial department. Allred was nominated by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange, who was asked to speak on the nomination.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT
Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units. The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on September 24, 2022. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION. NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#. Noone, Charity, Price, Utah,...
etvnews.com
Emery County Commissioners Desire Changes to TRT Spending
During the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, a contract with Vista Works Destination Management was approved with some changes in the direction of grant money spending guidelines for tourism development. Vista Works is the company contracted by the Emery County Travel Bureau for professional advertisement consulting. The changes include...
Deer Creek State Park shuts down boat ramps early
Due to low water levels, a popular state park in Wasatch County closed its boat ramps at its reservoir Thursday. Deer Creek State Park near Midway, the seventh most-visited state park in Utah last year, is no longer allowing most boats on the lake. The main boat ramp is barricaded, and the ramp at the Island Resort area is open for people to use at their own risk.
etvnews.com
USU Eastern to Host 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference
Utah State University Eastern will host the 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference on Sept. 16 and 17 at USU’s campus in Price. The conference focus is on strengthening early childhood programs. Organizers will bring together childcare practitioners and experts from around the state to share best practices for building a thriving childcare program.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF HEARING / Docket No. 2022-020
NOTICE OF HEARING / Docket No. 2022-020 Cause No. 076-03 / BEFORE THE BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING / DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES / STATE OF UTAH / THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE FOLLOWING MATTER. Docket No. 2022-020 Cause No. 076-03: In the matter...
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
etvnews.com
Gary Lee Fowler
Gary Lee Fowler, 83, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1939, in Standardville, UT to Leslie and Adaline Fowler. He grew up in Carbon County, UT and graduated from Carbon High School in 1957. He honorably served his country in both the National Guard and...
etvnews.com
Judy Costello Zaccaria
Judy Costello Zaccaria was born on August 7, 1944 in Price, Utah to Helen Sluga and John Costello. She grew up in Helper, Utah where she attended Helper Central and Helper Jr. High schools. After graduating from Carbon High in 1962, she attended Carbon College where she earned a certificate of completion in business. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, various school organizations and the 4-H Club. Judy became a 4-H leader and made a lasting impression on the young ladies she taught. She was also a proud member of SNPJ Lodge #689 for 60 years. After her retirement, she was fortunate enough to visit Slovenia three times, meeting relatives on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family.
etvnews.com
Marie Draper
Our beloved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, Marie Powell Draper, passed away September 1, 2022 from the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. Marie was full of life with a contagious laugh and a heart full of love towards everyone she came in contact with. She was born on Pearl Harbor...
etvnews.com
Young Men Learn About Law Enforcement
Photo courtesy of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Fall is around the corner, but it does not quite feel like it with the extreme temperatures we have been experiencing in our area. With that said, I wanted to remind everyone about not forgetting our pets during this time of year. Be sure they have plenty of water and shade available to help our best friends beat the heat as we approach the fall-like weather.
Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
A man wearing flip flops while hiking up popular Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.
etvnews.com
Carbon, Emery Run in the Heat
Temperatures neared triple digits on Wednesday at the Uintah Invitational. Despite the blazing temperatures, both Carbon and Emery had excellent showings. Dino Braxton Ware came in first place in the boys’ race with Camdon Larsen (EHS) in second. The Spartans really packed it in with Jack Christiansen in seventh and Mason Stewart, Merritt Mecarriello and Dillan Larsen in ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
KSLTV
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
etvnews.com
Jenny Sue Martin Moosman
Jenny Sue Martin Moosman was born November 22, 1952 in Price, Utah to James Lyle Martin and Jeanne Marie Erickson Martin. Jenny passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the age of 69 in Emeryville, California. She married Max Moosman and had three children, Jeanne Moosman, Joey Moosman and Stephanie Moosman Melo. Later divorced. After several years she met Nick Fister and was blessed with her son John Fister. Jenny moved to California where she met “Big Jim” Chaney. He became her best friend and support. They became caregivers for each other until her death.
etvnews.com
Bike Lanes Coming to Price
Summer is coming to an end and that means road construction projects around Price City will see completion with the painting of lines. This year will be a little different as residents and visitors will see the addition of bike lanes and “sharrows” added to some of the main routes around the city.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
etvnews.com
Dino Dynamics Shine in the Spotlight
The Carbon High drill team started practices at the beginning of June and have been working hard every week since. They are most looking forward to competing this winter, but the girls also love dancing at home football and basketball games. The new head coach, Taylor Loveland, said of all...
