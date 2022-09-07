Judy Costello Zaccaria was born on August 7, 1944 in Price, Utah to Helen Sluga and John Costello. She grew up in Helper, Utah where she attended Helper Central and Helper Jr. High schools. After graduating from Carbon High in 1962, she attended Carbon College where she earned a certificate of completion in business. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, various school organizations and the 4-H Club. Judy became a 4-H leader and made a lasting impression on the young ladies she taught. She was also a proud member of SNPJ Lodge #689 for 60 years. After her retirement, she was fortunate enough to visit Slovenia three times, meeting relatives on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family.

HELPER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO