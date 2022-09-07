Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Salem Police now say man was stabbed in altercation on West Schwartz Street and not downtown
Salem Police say a 32-year-old Iuka man who was stabbed in the arm Thursday night was involved in an altercation in the 600 block of West Schwartz. Police say initial information indicated the man had been stabbed in a separate incident in the 100 block of South Broadway, which they have now learned is not true.
wevv.com
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday
The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Bond set at $75,000 for Vernon woman charged with cattle theft
Bond was set at $75,000 for a 46-year-old Vernon woman in Marion County Court on Friday after she was charged with felony theft for selling cattle she didn’t own. Misty Potergois of Farthing Road is accused of theft between $10,000 to $100,000 between August 15th and 22nd when she reportedly had offered to sell 68 cattle kept in a field next to her rented home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department estimated the cattle were valued at $80,000.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
wevv.com
Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old Evansville boy involved in shooting incident
An Evansville family will say their final goodbyes to a young child tragically killed over the weekend. 6-year-old Malachi Copeland died Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Malachi's obituary says, he loved playing sports and being outdoors. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at...
14news.com
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
wevv.com
Crews respond to chemical incident at Toyota Boshuko Plant in Princeton; 24 sent to hospital
Crews are investigating a chemical incident that sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital at the Toyota Boshoku Indiana Princeton Plant. Dispatch says the call came in just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Princeton Fire Territory says production crews were sealing a new concrete floor, when it got into...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
14news.com
Fort Branch breaks ground on new community center at old gym
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The old Fort Branch Gym is being transformed into a new Community and Teen Center. A ground breaking ceremony for the addition and renovation was held Monday. Officials say the old gym at the corner of East Walnut and S. Elm Street was originally built...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue. According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville. Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m....
Woman behind bars after crash at Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An arrest was made Monday evening at a Dollar Tree after police say a woman crashed into it. This arrest, however, was for something potentially unrelated to the accident. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue around 5:31 p.m. for an accident report. While speaking to […]
wish989.com
Semi Hauling Corn Syrup Overturns on I-57 in Franklin County
WEST FRANKFORT – The Illinois State Police responded to mile marker 67 on southbound I-57 in Franklin County around 2:20 this morning for a semi crash. According to a preliminary report from ISP, a semi with a tanker trailer struck a concrete barrier causing the driver to lose control and roll over, blocking all southbound lanes. The tanker trailer was loaded with 53,500 pounds of high fructose corn syrup.
14news.com
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
wrul.com
Parrish Arrested On Felony Warrant Out Of White County
Just after 6 PM on Friday, September 2nd, White County Sheriff Deputies Michael Brown and James Capeheart saw 26 year old Anthony Parrish of Omaha walking on East North Street in Grayville. Parrish was known to be wanted on a felony warrant out of White County. Parrish was advised of...
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
southernillinoisnow.com
Vernon man wanted on multiple charges including attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction found unfit to stand trail
A 67-year-old Vernon man facing charges in connection with an attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction as well as a separate aggravated battery to a police officer charge has been found unfit to stand trial. Judge Michael McHaney entered the order Tuesday in Marion County Court following a fitness report...
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting
A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
