After peaking early this summer at more than $5 per gallon, the national average price of regular unleaded has been on a prolonged drop. Last week, the national average slipped below $4, and sits at $3.92 per gallon today. Drivers paying those prices probably aren't celebrating; gas still costs about 70 cents more per gallon now than it did a year ago. But cheaper is always better. And it's likely that more price relief is on the way.

