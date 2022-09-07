Read full article on original website
Spartans Bring Out Brooms Against Templars
Manti entered the Spartan Center on Tuesday night to face Emery. The visitors jumped out in front early, before the Spartans battled back. Emery was down 8-2 in the first set before they went on a mini 12-6 run to tie it up at 14. The Spartans continued their ferocious...
Carbon, Emery Run in the Heat
Temperatures neared triple digits on Wednesday at the Uintah Invitational. Despite the blazing temperatures, both Carbon and Emery had excellent showings. Dino Braxton Ware came in first place in the boys’ race with Camdon Larsen (EHS) in second. The Spartans really packed it in with Jack Christiansen in seventh and Mason Stewart, Merritt Mecarriello and Dillan Larsen in ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Dino Dynamics Shine in the Spotlight
The Carbon High drill team started practices at the beginning of June and have been working hard every week since. They are most looking forward to competing this winter, but the girls also love dancing at home football and basketball games. The new head coach, Taylor Loveland, said of all...
Hiking is My Therapy Conquers August Trails
The “Hiking Is My Therapy” fundraiser continued through August, with Corner Canyon and Second Water being traversed this time around. The six charities that are benefitting from the fundraising event include Second Chance Wildlife, Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients, and The Cure Starts Now.
Balance Rock Eatery’s Alfredo Guzman Recognized
Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, is well-known for its delicious food. This was brought to attention when the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was presented for the month of September. This took place at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, with tourism...
Emery County Commissioners Desire Changes to TRT Spending
During the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, a contract with Vista Works Destination Management was approved with some changes in the direction of grant money spending guidelines for tourism development. Vista Works is the company contracted by the Emery County Travel Bureau for professional advertisement consulting. The changes include...
Castle Country Stock Show Members Thank the Commission
Young competitors in the Castle Country Stock Show paid a visit to the Carbon County Commission on Wednesday to express appreciation. The members also wished to report on the show and let the commissioners know what their donation supported. There were 106 contestants in the show, with 153 animals presented....
Helper Project Funds Facade Restoration
The building that houses Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, was the recent focus of a facelift courtesy of The Helper Project. The restoration on the facade of the building was funded by The Helper Project and colors will be added soon. The building...
Chad Allred Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month
The Carbon County Employee of the Month for September was announced during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. For this month, the honor went to Chad Allred, who has been employed with Carbon County since February of 2010 in the janitorial department. Allred was nominated by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange, who was asked to speak on the nomination.
Gary Lee Fowler
Gary Lee Fowler, 83, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2022. Born on August 19th, 1939, in Standardville, UT to Leslie and Adaline Fowler. He grew up in Carbon County, UT and graduated from Carbon High School in 1957. He honorably served his country in both the National Guard and...
NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT
Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units. The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on September 24, 2022. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION. NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#. Noone, Charity, Price, Utah,...
NOTICE OF HEARING / Docket No. 2022-020
NOTICE OF HEARING / Docket No. 2022-020 Cause No. 076-03 / BEFORE THE BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING / DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES / STATE OF UTAH / THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE FOLLOWING MATTER. Docket No. 2022-020 Cause No. 076-03: In the matter...
Emery High Student Recognized by College Board National Recognition Program
An Emery High School student excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn a national award, which colleges use to identify academically competitive students. Congratulations to Emery High School student Alexander Frederick, who is one of a select group of students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nedra Weiner, Case No: 223700027, Seventh District Court, in and for Emery County, State of Utah – Tyler Jeffs , whose mailing address is PO Box 1118, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, has been appointed Personal Representatives of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the Estate are hereby...
Judy Costello Zaccaria
Judy Costello Zaccaria was born on August 7, 1944 in Price, Utah to Helen Sluga and John Costello. She grew up in Helper, Utah where she attended Helper Central and Helper Jr. High schools. After graduating from Carbon High in 1962, she attended Carbon College where she earned a certificate of completion in business. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, various school organizations and the 4-H Club. Judy became a 4-H leader and made a lasting impression on the young ladies she taught. She was also a proud member of SNPJ Lodge #689 for 60 years. After her retirement, she was fortunate enough to visit Slovenia three times, meeting relatives on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family.
Marie Draper
Our beloved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, Marie Powell Draper, passed away September 1, 2022 from the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. Marie was full of life with a contagious laugh and a heart full of love towards everyone she came in contact with. She was born on Pearl Harbor...
Leadership Skills Worksop Coming to Price
A leadership skills workshop is coming to Price’s Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) on Sept. 20. This is a workshop for managers and leaders. Hosted by the BTAC and featuring USU Eastern faculty Rob Powell, it was explained that this workshop will be in the atrium and begin that evening at 6 p.m. Managers and leaders can expect to learn strategies to identify, promote, and develop critical leadership skills both with themselves and others.
Young Men Learn About Law Enforcement
Photo courtesy of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Fall is around the corner, but it does not quite feel like it with the extreme temperatures we have been experiencing in our area. With that said, I wanted to remind everyone about not forgetting our pets during this time of year. Be sure they have plenty of water and shade available to help our best friends beat the heat as we approach the fall-like weather.
Bike Lanes Coming to Price
Summer is coming to an end and that means road construction projects around Price City will see completion with the painting of lines. This year will be a little different as residents and visitors will see the addition of bike lanes and “sharrows” added to some of the main routes around the city.
