New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Gary Payton II Reveals True Reason For Leaving Warriors
Gary Payton II left the Golden State Warriors and joined the Portland Trail Blazers
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Watch: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons
Christian Wood sent out a tweet sharing what Derrick Rose told him while they were both on the Detroit Pistons. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks and Rose is on the New York Knicks.
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency
Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Have Nothing Left to Prove
The Warriors championship core has done it all.
Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Theo Pinson, so what more can he offer?
Charles Barkley Offers 'Inside Information' on Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade
Barkley spoke to William Wesley about the failed Mitchell deal.
3 New Star Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Monitor
The New York Knicks looked to be in the driver’s seat to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this NBA offseason. They had the most assets to build a package around and seemed like a good fit. Alas, a trade never came to fruition. The Cleveland Cavaliers saw...
NBA Analyst Isn’t Convinced About The Knicks
The New York Knicks are hoping that the upcoming NBA season looks very different than the last one. There were many people who expected the team to storm through the Eastern Conference last season but that didn’t end up happening and the Knicks actually missed the playoffs entirely. This...
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
1 Trade Scenario Los Angeles Lakers Should Hold Onto For Kyrie Irving
Anticipation is a funny thing. Sometimes, you can wait for what feels like an eternity for a moment that never comes. Other times, the moment comes after all – just not as you expected it, especially in the NBA. Often, speculation fuels that anticipation. If everyone is expecting something...
Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson
The phones at Utah Jazz HQ are still ringing. Does the fire sale continue?
