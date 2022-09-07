ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency

Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
NBA Analyst Isn’t Convinced About The Knicks

The New York Knicks are hoping that the upcoming NBA season looks very different than the last one. There were many people who expected the team to storm through the Eastern Conference last season but that didn’t end up happening and the Knicks actually missed the playoffs entirely. This...
