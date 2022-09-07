‘Church Basement Ladies’ earn praise

Related
Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace
DALLAS (AP) — After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at age 16, she made it her mission to ensure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him would get to others in need. Pantoja’s lengthy struggle to find an organization that would...
Mena Suvari Reveals She ‘Personally Identified’ With Aspects Of Her ‘House Of Chains’ Character
Mena Suvari stars in the harrowing new Lifetime movie House of Chains. While Laura and Tye seem to have the perfect family, they have dark secrets that remain hidden for years. Following their own set of strict religious beliefs, Laura and Tye’s authoritarian ways with their kids grow stronger and lead them down a path of child abuse, neglect, and imprisonment. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Mena about tackling such a tough role.
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
249
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0