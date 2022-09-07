Major library fundraiser coming soon

Related
Villagers come together with a canvas
The light touch of a brushstroke combined with laughter signaled success. A group of New Villagers met at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 for a paint party at Little Italy of Tellico Village. The room was lined with tables and each seat had a canvas, paints and brushes. Attending Villagers carefully followed demonstrating artists. The party was set up much like a “paint and sip,” an organized event where a group...
Village couple starts new travel club
Tellico Village residents with a love for travel have a new club where they can share tips and stories about their adventures. Telli-GO will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on the top floor of the Yacht Club, Mary Merritt, club founder, said. Merritt said she envisions the group as a place where travel enthusiasts can meet, socialize and have fun while learning about world destinations and competing for...
