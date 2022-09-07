Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Red 'no swimming' flags posted on Nags Head, Kitty Hawk beach
Red "no swimming" flags are currently posted on Nags Head and Kitty Hawk beach. Red flags are posted due to the high threat of rip currents.
islandfreepress.org
Paved portion of Seagull St. in Rodanthe permanently closed to allow oceanfront homes to be moved
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) adopted a resolution to permanently close a paved portion of Seagull Street in northern Rodanthe at their September 6 meeting, allowing homeowners in the immediate area the ability to move their homes westward, and away from the ocean. The proposal was introduced at...
publicradioeast.org
Seashore officials asking visitors to avoid OBX beaches amid overwash and rough surf
Outer Banks officials are cautioning beach visitors to avoid one particular strand this weekend and into next week as distant Hurricane Earl is churning up the North Carolina shoreline. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive...
outerbanksvoice.com
Anna Margaret Smith of Kill Devil Hills, September 2
Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Born in Richmond, VA on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Anna Margaret earned her bachelor’s degree from DePaul School of Nursing in...
insideradio.com
Michael “Moose” Smith
Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Local artist creates new ‘wings’ for Kitty Hawk retail store
What would be more natural than a store named Wings having a display of wings on the outside of the building?. Thanks to the talents of Buxton artist Kennedy Fletcher, motorists heading south can now catch a view of just that: several panels of butterfly wings on the north wall of the Kitty Hawk Super Wings store at 4116 North Croatan Highway.
thecoastlandtimes.com
James Madison University welcomes class of 2026
The staff at James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2026 to campus. “The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 38 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries around the world,” stated an announcement ahead of the start of classes.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston
Mark H. Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022. He was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark is survived by his mother Rosa “Stevie” Leary Northwood; uncles Wayne Leary (Fay)...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘We need to get this thing settled’
Kitty Hawk council shows support for itinerant vendors. At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Kitty Hawk Town Council signaled its support for allowing itinerant vendors to operate in the town, instructing Director of Planning and Inspections Rob Testerman to continue to issue permits for those vendors and calling for an ordinance that would specifically allow itinerant vendor permits.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Registration open for Veterans Writing Workshop
The 10th Annual Outer Banks Veterans Writing Workshop will be held at the UNC Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Registration is now open. Veteran, writer and educator Bryon Reiger from New Orleans, La. will lead this...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head First Responders Honored for Saving Life of Two-Year-Old
Seven first responders from the Town of Nags Head were officially honored for their heroic actions in saving a two-year-old girl from nearly drowning. Police Sergeant Chase Tadlock, Police Officer Terry Flaugher, Ocean Rescue Guard Supervisor Coleman Flynn, Ocean Rescue Guard Riley Young, Fire Captain Matt Swain, Fire Lieutenant Evan Zadd, and Firefighter Tyree Hughes were honored with Nags Head’s Lifesaving Award at the September 7, 2022, meeting of Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Farm Festival 2022 to offer more activities, contests, and fun for the whole family
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 1st from 12:00 – 4:00 for the Currituck Farm Festival, a celebration of our agriculture heritage. This event will be held at the Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. This event was so much fun...
WITN
Halifax Co. woman who was reported missing found in Kill Devil Hills
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman who was reported missing has been found. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Dickerson, 60, has been found in Kill Devil Hills. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare school board meets September 9
The Dare County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 will be held at First Flight High School instead of First Flight Middle as originally planned. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will also be broadcast live via YouTube...
