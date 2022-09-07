ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Anna Margaret Smith of Kill Devil Hills, September 2

Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Born in Richmond, VA on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Anna Margaret earned her bachelor’s degree from DePaul School of Nursing in...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
insideradio.com

Michael “Moose” Smith

Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Local artist creates new ‘wings’ for Kitty Hawk retail store

What would be more natural than a store named Wings having a display of wings on the outside of the building?. Thanks to the talents of Buxton artist Kennedy Fletcher, motorists heading south can now catch a view of just that: several panels of butterfly wings on the north wall of the Kitty Hawk Super Wings store at 4116 North Croatan Highway.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

James Madison University welcomes class of 2026

The staff at James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2026 to campus. “The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 38 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries around the world,” stated an announcement ahead of the start of classes.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston

Mark H. Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022. He was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark is survived by his mother Rosa “Stevie” Leary Northwood; uncles Wayne Leary (Fay)...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘We need to get this thing settled’

Kitty Hawk council shows support for itinerant vendors. At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Kitty Hawk Town Council signaled its support for allowing itinerant vendors to operate in the town, instructing Director of Planning and Inspections Rob Testerman to continue to issue permits for those vendors and calling for an ordinance that would specifically allow itinerant vendor permits.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Registration open for Veterans Writing Workshop

The 10th Annual Outer Banks Veterans Writing Workshop will be held at the UNC Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Registration is now open. Veteran, writer and educator Bryon Reiger from New Orleans, La. will lead this...
WANCHESE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head First Responders Honored for Saving Life of Two-Year-Old

Seven first responders from the Town of Nags Head were officially honored for their heroic actions in saving a two-year-old girl from nearly drowning. Police Sergeant Chase Tadlock, Police Officer Terry Flaugher, Ocean Rescue Guard Supervisor Coleman Flynn, Ocean Rescue Guard Riley Young, Fire Captain Matt Swain, Fire Lieutenant Evan Zadd, and Firefighter Tyree Hughes were honored with Nags Head’s Lifesaving Award at the September 7, 2022, meeting of Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare school board meets September 9

The Dare County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 will be held at First Flight High School instead of First Flight Middle as originally planned. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will also be broadcast live via YouTube...
DARE COUNTY, NC

