Melon, feta pair with Mediterranean flair in cool summer salad

By Eric Kim
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A take on the Mediterranean combination of watermelon and feta, this refreshing zinger of a salad couldn’t be more perfect. Unassumingly simple, the sweet melon, salty cheese and fragrant basil reach their peak when doused with white balsamic vinegar and dribbled with fruity olive oil. Rather than building tall, this salad builds wide — so use a large platter for the most dramatic presentation. Vinegared watermelon does not keep its crisp, juicy texture well, so be sure to dress it (and eat it) the moment the last basil leaf falls.

Watermelon and Feta Salad

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds seedless watermelon (without rinds), thinly sliced into large, irregular pieces

2 tablespoons white or red balsamic vinegar

Salt

1 (6-ounce) block Greek feta, thinly sliced into large, irregular pieces

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Leaves from 1 sprig basil, larger leaves torn

On a large platter, arrange the watermelon and douse with the vinegar. Season with salt.

Arrange the feta over the watermelon and drizzle over the olive oil. Season with pepper.

Drop the basil leaves over the watermelon and feta. Serve immediately.

Recipe by Eric Kim.

Kim writes for The New York Times, where this recipe first appeared.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

