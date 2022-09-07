ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minors: Pierce Johnson inching closer, Craig Stammen also throws for El Paso

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Pierce Johnson struck out another batter in a scoreless inning on Tuesday in Triple-A El Paso’s 14-3 win at Albuquerque as he inches closer to a return to the Padres.

What’s next?

Back-to-back games?

Padres manager Bob Melvin could not say while addressing the media Tuesday afternoon.

“Just want to make sure he’s healthy and we want to make sure he keeps his velocity and what the best timing for it is, I’m not sure. Because he’s been out for quite a bit, for quite a while.”

Johnson, 31, had allowed three runs in six innings when he hit the injured list on April 22 with forearm tendinitis. He began his rehab assignment with a strikeout in a scoreless inning in rookie ball on Aug. 23 and is up to six strikeouts through five innings of one-run ball in the Pacific Coast League.

Tuesday was the first time he’d pitched on one day of rest, as he last pitched Sunday.

Also on a rehab assignment, right-hander Craig Stammen (shoulder) struck out three while allowing a run in two innings in his first appearance with El Paso. He’d struck out three over 2 2/3 scoreless innings to start a rehab assignment at low Single-A Lake Elsinore.

Left-hander Jay Groome (1-2, 3.56 ERA) struck out six and allowed two runs on six hits and five walks in five innings in the start.

Left fielder Luis Liberato (.894 OPS) went 4-for-4 with his 19 th homer, two RBIs and four runs scored.

First baseman Kyle Martin (.832 OPS) went 3-for-5 and hit his 14 th homer.

Third baseman Brandon Dixon (1.210 OPS) drove in four runs on two hits, including his third homer, and center fielder Thomas Milone (.681 OPS) hit his second homer.

El Paso is 70-59.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (65-60)

  • Missions 8, Springfield 4: DH Jorge Oña (.677 OPS) drove in five runs on three hits, including his eighth homer and a double. LF Tirso Ornelas (.769 OPS) went 3-for-4 with a walk and SS Connor Hollis (.888 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits, including his eighth homer. CF Joshua Mears (.633 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. RHP Nolan Watson (6.07) allowed three runs – two earned – in five innings in the start.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (49-77)

  • TinCaps 6, Lake County 5: LHP Bodi Rascon (1-2, 9.37) struck out six and allowed one run on two hits and no walks in six innings in the start. DH Albert Fabian (.490 OPS) drove in three runs his third homer. C Brandon Valenzuela (.664 OPS) went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer and 3B Josttin Diaz (1.264 OPS) went 1-for-3 with his second homer and a walk.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (72-55)

  • Rancho Cucamonga 10, Storm 6: RF Samuel Zavala (.826 OPS) drove in two runs on two hits, including his fifth homer and a triple. 1B Nathan Martorella (.853 OPS) drove in two runs on two hits, including his first homer. SS Jackson Merrill (.889 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a triple. RHP Dylan Nedved (0-1, 12.00) allowed four runs in the fifth inning after RHP Duncan Snider (4.31) allowed five runs in four innings in the start.

