Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy
Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Michigan cancer doctor accused of performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A longtime Michigan cancer doctor has been accused by physicians, former patients, state regulators and the Department of Justice of performing unnecessary surgeries, putting scores of patients at risk of needless complications. Dr. Vinay Malviya, a longtime gynecological oncologist who worked most recently for Ascension Hospital,...
Search this database of Michigan’s 326 John and Jane Does
The majority of Michigan’s 326 unidentified human remains analyzed by MLive are Black men who were found in Wayne County, home to Michigan’s largest city: Detroit, according to an MLive analysis of death records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Bodies or partial human remains have been...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
Home construction is slowing but Michigan’s backlog is keeping builders busy
Michigan homebuilders are bucking a national trend as their schedules remain booked solid despite the construction industry claiming a “housing recession.”. Builders are still playing catch-up, said Jimmy Greene, CEO and President of ABC Michigan, the statewide trade association representing the commercial and industrial construction industries. “It’s a boom...
Michigan man mauled by grizzly bear
A grizzly bear mauled a Michigan man Tuesday near the East Fork Indian River in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting with others when he "surprised" a sow grizzly bear with three cubs, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers. The bear attacked Kuperus, leaving him with serious puncture wounds on his...
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
105-year-old photo shows Michigan’s first state troopers guarding railroad tunnel
The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
Georgia investigators use DNA to identify man accused of killing Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago
DADE COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia investigators have named the man they believed killed a Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago. A woman’s body was found at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, 1988, in Dade County, Georgia. Her body was about 5 miles from the Alabama Stateline. She remained unidentified for 33 years.
Great Lakes piping plovers have record number of chicks, Michigan remains stronghold
EMPIRE, MI - Season-long success stories like this year’s record number of Great Lakes piping plover chicks are built one flight south at a time. Like the tiny-legged plover that fledged along the Sleeping Bear Dunes shoreline this summer and was recently spotted on the wintering grounds of Tybee Island, Georgia. Or one of this year’s historic trio of chicks - the first to be born at Fisherman’s Island State Park in Charlevoix in 20 years - who just touched down on Harbor Island, South Carolina.
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Michigan deer hunting: What to know about new 2022 requirement to report kills online
With Michigan’s deer hunting seasons quickly approaching, hunters must keep in mind that they are now required to report any successful harvest in order to avoid fines and penalties. In the past, hunters could voluntarily report a harvest if contacted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. However, responses...
