ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum

It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Home construction is slowing but Michigan’s backlog is keeping builders busy

Michigan homebuilders are bucking a national trend as their schedules remain booked solid despite the construction industry claiming a “housing recession.”. Builders are still playing catch-up, said Jimmy Greene, CEO and President of ABC Michigan, the statewide trade association representing the commercial and industrial construction industries. “It’s a boom...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Detroit News

Michigan man mauled by grizzly bear

A grizzly bear mauled a Michigan man Tuesday near the East Fork Indian River in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting with others when he "surprised" a sow grizzly bear with three cubs, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers. The bear attacked Kuperus, leaving him with serious puncture wounds on his...
GLENNALLEN, AK
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire

I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

105-year-old photo shows Michigan’s first state troopers guarding railroad tunnel

The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Fingerprint
The Saginaw News

Great Lakes piping plovers have record number of chicks, Michigan remains stronghold

EMPIRE, MI - Season-long success stories like this year’s record number of Great Lakes piping plover chicks are built one flight south at a time. Like the tiny-legged plover that fledged along the Sleeping Bear Dunes shoreline this summer and was recently spotted on the wintering grounds of Tybee Island, Georgia. Or one of this year’s historic trio of chicks - the first to be born at Fisherman’s Island State Park in Charlevoix in 20 years - who just touched down on Harbor Island, South Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy