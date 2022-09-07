ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A love for the ‘60s will propel ‘Fantastic Four’ forward: Comic art legend

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSgpF_0hlKq0ts00

The 1960s were a fantastic time for comics.

It was the decade that Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and the pioneers at Marvel introduced the Earth 616 troupe of beloved superheroes to our mortal universe, including “Spider-Man,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man,” “The X-Men” and perhaps the world’s most iconic crime fighting quartet: “The Fantastic Four.”

For the latter — whose 21st century appearances on the silver screen in 2005, 2007 and 2015 were not so fantastically received by fans and critics alike — getting back to those early glory days could set the record straight for the Baxter Building tenants’ proper Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction, coming November 2024, said famed comic author and illustrator Alex Ross.

Ross, who released “ Fantastic Four: Full Circle ” on Tuesday, told The Post that starting the Four’s MCU journey in the 1960s is “the constant drumbeat that fans are pushing for.” His new work revives one such early era storyline about the dark “negative zone” dimension, and the design style developed by Kirby and Lee.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz1j2_0hlKq0ts00 Why Hollywood can’t get the ‘Fantastic Four’ right

“To put them in the 1960s, so that they are time-locked to that original period, so that you can get some of that vibe off of the time. And then they can ultimately [time] travel around and come to the present from there,” Ross said of the MCU film to come, adding that it could give fans a “quite beautiful” glimpse into superhero life of that decade which hasn’t really been on cinematic display yet.

“I think it’d be a real benefit to show them back when pop stars became such a raging thing and show how their celebrity [status] was kind of a thing they had to live with in that time period…and they can meet The Beatles.”

The maneuver — similar to how Captain America began in his World War II setting in the MCU — would also serve to connect younger fans with the OG days of the comics, showing just how pivotal characters such as Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, plus Sue and Johnny Storm have been to Marvel’s interloping hero dynamic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Du6S_0hlKq0ts00
Approaching new Fantastic Four projects like the original 1960s comics is the way to go for Marvel, says comic book artist Alex Ross.
Marvel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxGGI_0hlKq0ts00
Ross, who released “Fantastic Four: Full Circle” on Tuesday, told The Post that starting the Four’s MCU journey in the 1960s is “the constant drumbeat that fans are pushing for.”
Marvel

“It is the place where Marvel really begins, not just that it’s the first comic book that kicks off the Marvel Universe, but it’s the one that kind of introduces the most relevant, important pieces of that universe,” Ross said. “If you go back to Spider Man’s first issue number one, the [Fantastic Four are] in that same issue, [Marvel is] showing you right away, that this is an integrated universe of characters that will overlap and bumped into each other regularly.”

The only prospective peek that fans got into the new film was John Krasinski’s cameo as Richards’ Mr. Fantastic on an alternate, Earth 838 in last year’s “Dr. Strange and The Multiverse of Madness.” It remains unclear if Krasinski will continue playing Mr. Fantastic for upcoming MCU projects.

Along with nailing down a setting that’s been neglected in prior renditions of the Four, there’s still a major piece of their story in dire need of a revamp, according to Ross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26742E_0hlKq0ts00
The upcoming Fantastic Four film has a chance to get much right about Dr. Doom that hasn’t appeared in films yet.
Marvel

Arch nemesis Dr. Victor Von Doom.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfRZT_0hlKq0ts00 Chris Evans shocked ‘She-Hulk’ revealed Captain America’s virginity secret

“Well, for one thing you’ve got to right away, peel him off of being somehow related to the four of them,” Ross said. “That’s the gimmick [that’s been used] for three movies running. They created this concept as it was a five person team and he was somehow there and then would somehow break off to go crazy…That’s something we don’t need.”

Instead, it would best pay off to portray the mad scientist much closer to his roots from both the comics and royalty in the fictional European nation of Latveria, according to the illustrator.

“Show that he’s more than just a guy in an iron suit — he’s a monarch, and has control of a nation,” Ross added. “Those are distinct qualities that the films haven’t fully engaged with, they just wind up giving him electrical powers or something like that…He is, maybe their most famous villain, but it still wrecks it when they make him constantly a fifth member who just went rogue.”

The upcoming film also lends the opportunity of redemption for another villain cut who was planned to enter in a related installment of the pre-Captain America Chris Evans , Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis early 2000s films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFKXT_0hlKq0ts00
Chris Evans as Johnny Storm in 2005’s “Fantastic Four.”
AP

The mighty and terrifying Galactus, who only appeared phantom-like in the final minutes of 2007’s “Rise of The Silver Surfer” can now properly wreak havoc across the Marvel Universes, Ross said.

“As it turned out, [Marvel] postponed the idea of bringing in physical Galactus, thinking that they’d have enough of a hit on their hands that they would show Galactus in the Silver Surfer’s own movie,” Ross said. “Since that didn’t actually finally happen. The key objective is: get him on site, the way that people remember him, bring in the impressiveness of his scale.”

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’

So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Just Introduced a Genderbent Version of a Fan-Favorite Hero

The ever-growing tapestry of the Marvel universe has made way for some interesting and unexpected evolutions of characters we know and love, especially once the multiverse entered the picture. The storytelling device has been used in a pretty compelling way within The Variants, a miniseries that has reexamined the hardboiled adventures of one of Marvel's street-level heroes through the lens of multiversal doppelgangers. That included introducing a new, genderbent version of that hero — one who played a pivotal role in the issue's events. Spoilers for The Variants #3 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Chris Evans
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Ioan Gruffudd
Person
Jack Kirby
Person
Michael Chiklis
Popculture

'King Kong' Show in the Works at Disney+

Disney+ is reportedly developing a King Kong show, which will confuse anyone paying attention to the giant gorilla's latest escapades. The project is in the very early stages at Disney Branded Television, reports Deadline. Aquaman filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster is the studio behind the project. The King Kong series...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Art#Marvel Universe#Fantastic Four#Mcu
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Reboot Begins Filming Soon

The Daywalker is returning. Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot will soon begin filming, with the latest reports suggesting it will begin rolling cameras within the next month. A new production listing on the KFTV (via Cosmic Circus) website says the Mahershala Ali-starring slasher is set to begin filming on October 5th, lasting just a couple of months before wrapping on January 28, 2023.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Alex Ross talks Fantastic Four: Full Circle, the team's '60s roots, and the legacy of Jack Kirby

Few comic artists are as instantly recognizable as Alex Ross. For decades now, Ross' photo-like paintings of superheroes have defined the zenith of "realism" for cape comics. But even after years of producing classic books like Kingdom Come and Marvels, Ross is still pushing his art to new levels. Fantastic Four: Full Circle, out this month, is the first comic he's written as well as drawn. It's also the first in a new Marvel Arts line, a collaboration between Marvel Comics and Abrams Comic Arts.
COMICS
GamesRadar

Why Marvel's Jeff the Land Shark is so popular

You’re about to fall in love with Marvel's weirdest pet hero: Jeff the Land Shark. Marvel has announced the return of It's Jeff, a Marvel Unlimited digital comic series starring Jeff the Land Shark. And in October, fans can get variant covers for Captain America #42, Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6, and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 starring the adorable creature, too.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

The Marvel Universe actually sucks for stage magicians, as She-Hulk makes clear

You’ve got to feel a little sorry for the struggling magic acts of the Marvel Universe. There you are, the Criss Angel of Earth 616, just minding your own business and practicing your illusions, when along comes some cape-wearing, fireball-throwing Master of the Mystic Arts to send your Las Vegas ticket sales straight to hell. No wonder so many workaday magicians of Marvel have decided to dabble in just a little dark art, as a treat.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Easter Egg Pays Tribute to Iconic Marvel Writers

The journey of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a unique one, with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having quite the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction. The live-action Disney+ series has been mashing established MCU lore with Jen's comic roots, and the results have been hilarious and unexpected. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the show's recently-released fourth episode paid tribute to those roots in a pretty great way, borrowing the names of some of the biggest She-Hulk comic creators. Spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Upset With Lack of Appearance at D23

Fans who have eagerly been looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have found themselves quite upset today after the PlayStation 5 sequel didn't appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Coming into today's event, many Marvel fans expected that the first new footage of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since its reveal last year would finally be shown off. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, which led to a number of folks airing their grievances online.
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 4: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference

It’s Disney+ Day and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is back with its fourth episode. This week sees the return of Wong, a whole new case involving magic (and phony baloney magicians), interdimensional demons, a trademark infringement, and a surprising number of Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter eggs.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Walt Disney Animation's 2023 Movie Announced At D23 Expo Has A Huge Connection To Disney's History

Next year is a massive one for the history of the Walt Disney Company. After all, it was all the way back in 1923 that Walt and Roy O. Disney founded the studio, which makes 2023 the massive conglomerate's 100th anniversary. Naturally, there is going to be a whole lot of celebrating going on in many different forms – but one special way that the occasion is being marked is on the big screen with the release of Walt Disney Animation Studio's Wish, a new film that was just announced this afternoon at D23 Expo 2022.
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy