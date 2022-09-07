ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer Issue Causes Closure Of Nanuet High School

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Nanuet High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A sewer issue has caused the closure of a high school in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

In Rockland County, the issue with the main sewer discharge line at Nanuet High School surfaced on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, the Nanuet Union Free School District announced.

As a result, an emergency closing for Nanuet HS is in effect for Wednesday. There will be no classes for students in grades 9 through 12 (in-person or virtual) and there will be no access to the high school property for before- or after-school activities.

The athletic office and coaches will communicate with student-athletes about adjustments to the schedule, the district said.

"Please note that this sewage issue at the high school did not impact any of our other buildings," School Superintendent Kevin R. McCahill said in a statement.

As a result, elementary and middle school students are attending classes Wednesday.

"We know everyone at the high school was eagerly anticipating the first day of school," McCahill said. "Please know that we are working to fix the issue swiftly so that we can welcome back our high school students and staff as soon as possible. We will send out another communication on Wednesday with an update."

