Read full article on original website
Related
How Successful Leaders Prevent Groupthink and Create a Culture of Diverse Thinking
The best leaders know successful solutions reflect real discourse and diverse perspectives. They actively work to prevent groupthink by cultivating the following practices.
Queen Elizabeth’s reign was one of fortitude and faith
While the empire slipped away, society swung and privacy withered, she was steadfast, putting duty above all else
U.K.・
Charles vows to follow ‘inspiring example’ of Elizabeth II as King
King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.And, in a clear indication that he intends like his mother to remain monarch until death, he promised to serve the nation in this role “for what remains to me of my life”.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers...
U.K.・
Comments / 0