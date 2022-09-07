King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.And, in a clear indication that he intends like his mother to remain monarch until death, he promised to serve the nation in this role “for what remains to me of my life”.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers...

U.K. ・ 53 MINUTES AGO