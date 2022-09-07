ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Into Ah-Niyah Gold’s wonderful world of fashion PR

“I truly did not wake up with the idea or the mindset to start my own thing…[But] it was like, OK. I’m here, I’m passionate, I’m happy. And this is definitely a lane I want to stay in. And if I’m going to continue in PR, it needs to look like this. And through those ideals, that’s how I just started to grow.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
freightwaves.com

Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company

Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand

We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy