wbiw.com
Indiana Monthly Revenue Report for August 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – The monthly revenue report for Aug. 2022 state tax collections is posted online with commentary. The state fiscal year 2023 report can be found here.
953wiki.com
Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement will allow it to continue.
wbiw.com
Join the HCBS Provider Community Facebook group
INDIANA – The Family and Social Service Administration values partnership with service providers to understand the deepest needs, explore the wildest dreams, generate blue-sky ideas and create a roadmap to make them real. FSSA created the Indiana HCBS Provider Community Facebook group where providers are seen, heard, and valued....
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
WISH-TV
SHE.Event brings Black-owned businesses, networking, entertainment to Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Scent of Sunshine will be just one of the many vendors people can find at Saturday’s SHE.Event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion. The Indiana-based business provides fragrances — candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume — designed to set the ambiance...
wbiw.com
Free legal webinars are scheduled in September and October
INDIANA – The Indiana State Library has scheduled two legal refresher webinars, one in September and one in October. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., the State Library will present “Open Door Law and Access to Public Records Act Refresher.” This webinar will serve as a refresher on the Open Door Law and the Access to Public Records Act. Provisions commonly applicable to libraries will be covered.
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
wbiw.com
Hoosiers, Mayor, State Senator to gather at Bloomington Courthouse on Eve of near-total abortion ban
BLOOMINGTON – The evening of September 14 marks the final hours before a near-total abortion ban goes into effect in Indiana. Hoosiers will gather at the Monroe County Courthouse to mourn the loss of their reproductive freedoms, share their stories and join the fight to get their rights back.
wbiw.com
INDOT reminds Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of rights-of-way
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation would like to remind Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Campaign signs in state highway right-of-way are prohibited by Indiana Code 9-21-4-6. Campaign signs are not permitted in state rights-of-way any time of the year, whether in a primary or general election cycle.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
Fox 59
Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution
September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
wbiw.com
The first eight issues of Covered Bridge Timber can be read in the Indiana State Library’s Digital Collection
INDIANA – Some people know the difference between a Burr Arch, Howe, Queen Post, and King Post. They might also know the importance of the entrance to Brown County State Park. They might even be planning a trip to Parke County in October. Those people have covered bridge connoisseurs and know their covered bridge construction and history. Indiana is known for its 98 covered bridges, most clustered in the western part of the state.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues fighting for Indiana law protecting girls’ sports
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita this week continued his vigorous defense of a new law requiring participants in girls’ sports to be, in fact, biological girls. On Sept. 6, Attorney General Rokita filed an appeal of a district court’s preliminary injunction against enforcing the law in the case of a 10-year-old biological male wanting to play on a girls’ softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district.
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Foundation invests nearly $100,000 for hunger relief in Indiana communities
INDIANA – The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations to help put food on the table for Hoosier families in need. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce, and essential supplies to address food insecurity across the company’s Indiana service territory.
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
wbiw.com
A class action lawsuit was filed today on behalf of Hoosiers whose religious beliefs are in conflict with S.E.A. 1
INDIANAPOLIS – The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana today filed a class action lawsuit claiming that Senate Enrolled Act 1 (S.E.A. 1), a ban on abortion, violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice, and five women...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Intersection Closure Announced
(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
Here's why more Hoosiers are retiring early and how they are pulling it off
CARMEL, Ind — The coronavirus pandemic offered a period of reflection for many Hoosiers. After all, what else were we supposed to do while stuck at home?. Casey Marx is the founder and CEO of Crown Haven Wealth Advisors. Marx said the pandemic served as a realization for many people that they can work from home or reduce hours and still be just as productive at work.
wbiw.com
First Lady Holcomb to raise awareness, funds for Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, Firearms Safety
VELPEN – Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb will join ranks with first responders on Friday (Sept. 16) to raise awareness and funds for the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch and family firearms safety. Holcomb will be the honored guest at ISYR’s 5th Annual Sheriffs’ Shotgun Shoot for Firearms Safety at Cool Springs Education Center in Southwest Indiana.
