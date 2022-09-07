INDIANA – Some people know the difference between a Burr Arch, Howe, Queen Post, and King Post. They might also know the importance of the entrance to Brown County State Park. They might even be planning a trip to Parke County in October. Those people have covered bridge connoisseurs and know their covered bridge construction and history. Indiana is known for its 98 covered bridges, most clustered in the western part of the state.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO