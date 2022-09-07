ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
953wiki.com

Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement will allow it to continue.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Join the HCBS Provider Community Facebook group

INDIANA – The Family and Social Service Administration values partnership with service providers to understand the deepest needs, explore the wildest dreams, generate blue-sky ideas and create a roadmap to make them real. FSSA created the Indiana HCBS Provider Community Facebook group where providers are seen, heard, and valued....
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

Free legal webinars are scheduled in September and October

INDIANA – The Indiana State Library has scheduled two legal refresher webinars, one in September and one in October. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., the State Library will present “Open Door Law and Access to Public Records Act Refresher.” This webinar will serve as a refresher on the Open Door Law and the Access to Public Records Act. Provisions commonly applicable to libraries will be covered.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Tax Refund#Social Security Benefits#Tax Credit#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Hoosiers
wbiw.com

INDOT reminds Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of rights-of-way

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation would like to remind Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Campaign signs in state highway right-of-way are prohibited by Indiana Code 9-21-4-6. Campaign signs are not permitted in state rights-of-way any time of the year, whether in a primary or general election cycle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution

September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

The first eight issues of Covered Bridge Timber can be read in the Indiana State Library’s Digital Collection

INDIANA – Some people know the difference between a Burr Arch, Howe, Queen Post, and King Post. They might also know the importance of the entrance to Brown County State Park. They might even be planning a trip to Parke County in October. Those people have covered bridge connoisseurs and know their covered bridge construction and history. Indiana is known for its 98 covered bridges, most clustered in the western part of the state.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita continues fighting for Indiana law protecting girls’ sports

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita this week continued his vigorous defense of a new law requiring participants in girls’ sports to be, in fact, biological girls. On Sept. 6, Attorney General Rokita filed an appeal of a district court’s preliminary injunction against enforcing the law in the case of a 10-year-old biological male wanting to play on a girls’ softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Highway Intersection Closure Announced

(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Here's why more Hoosiers are retiring early and how they are pulling it off

CARMEL, Ind — The coronavirus pandemic offered a period of reflection for many Hoosiers. After all, what else were we supposed to do while stuck at home?. Casey Marx is the founder and CEO of Crown Haven Wealth Advisors. Marx said the pandemic served as a realization for many people that they can work from home or reduce hours and still be just as productive at work.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy