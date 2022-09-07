Read full article on original website
The Natural Diamond Council Taps Lily James, Yohji Hires Fabre, Chamberlain and Levi’s
LANDING LILY: The Natural Diamond Council has unveiled its latest global campaign: “To Treasure, Now and Forever,” featuring the NDC’s latest global ambassador, Lily James. James’ star has continued to rise, and she recently received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy.” More from WWDHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyCouture Jewelry Preview: Dripping Jewels “Lily James is the modern epitome of natural diamonds,” said David Kellie, chief executive officer of Natural Diamond Council. “With her recent Emmy nomination, Lily...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock Calls Will Smith's Public Apology "A Hostage Video"
It looks like Will Smith will need to do a lot more than an apology video to earn Chris Rock's forgiveness. Earlier this year, Smith issued a video apology to Chris Rock and his family following the infamous Oscars slap. He explained that he was wrong and revealed that he attempted to reach out to Rock on several occasions, which have been declined.
EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Beauty Influencer Meredith Duxbury
United Talent Agency is expanding its roster of content creators with its latest signing. The agency has signed beauty influencer and TikTok content creator Meredith Duxbury. The goal of the signing is to break Duxbury into new verticals and opportunities. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Dixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at Nightingale “Meredith and her team have already established an incredible foundation in the beauty space,” said digital talent agent Nicole Vincent, one of Duxbury’s UTA representatives. “UTA will help build on her existing fanbase and expand her presence by...
Billboard
Nathy Peluso Signs With WME in All Areas
WME has signed Argentine singer-songwriter Nathy Peluso as a client in all areas, Billboard can exclusively announce. The agency will build Peluso’s business across touring, acting, fashion, talent ventures and more. “I absolutely love performing live and visiting the world with my music, is such an enormous privilege,” Peluso...
‘The Hype’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Return Of Co-Signers Offset, Bephie & Marni To HBO Max Competition
EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has released the trailer for The Hype Season 2 and it features the return of co-signers Offset, Bephie Birkett, and Marni Senofonte. The streetwear competition will drop on Thursday, September 22 with three episodes followed by three additional episodes on September 29 and concluding with the final two episodes on October 6. The Hype puts the artistry and entrepreneurial hustle of up-and-coming visionary designers to the ultimate test. Tackling timed challenges for a shot at a career-changing Co-Sign, a $150,000 cash prize plus having their designs sold exclusively on StockX, the premier platform for trading and consuming current culture, the...
Fox Orders ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Reality Dating Series Based on International Format
Fox has given a series order to “Farmer Wants a Wife,” a dating series based on an unscripted format developed by Fremantle. The series will follow farmers across the nation looking for love with someone who will embrace their remote country lifestyle. They will be matched with single women who’ve given up on dating in big cities and are looking for a true connection with a farmer. The news came ahead of the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s virtual summer 2022 press tour. The original “Farmer Wants a Wife” debuted in 20018 on the U.K.’s ITV, though different versions have...
Bejidé Davis Promoted To Granderson Des Rochers Law Firm Partner
EXCLUSIVE: Granderson Des Rochers is growing its upper ranks again. Bejidé Davis has been promoted to partner of the boutique law firm. “Bejidé Davis is one of the most dynamic lawyers I have encountered, from her days at Shearman & Sterling LLP to the formation of our law firm,” senior partner Damien Granderson told Deadline of the Emory University School of Law (J.D.) and Spelman College (B.A.) grad. “She continues to impress me with her ability to add value to each client deal. It is a great honor to welcome her to our Partnership.” Speaking of partnership, fellow senior partner Andre Des Rochers...
NME
Studio behind ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ receives drama remake offers from US, Japan and more
The studio behind the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has shared that it has received multiple offers for remakes from various countries, including the US and Japan. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported on September 6 that Astory, the production company behind the hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, had received proposals for remakes of the series from multiple countries, such as the US, Japan, Turkey and Germany. The offers were made during the 2022 Broadcast Worldwide convention, a broadcasting content market held in Seoul last week.
Kevin Mayer, Strauss Zelnick and Execs From Roblox, Paramount, WWE, Sony Music, Fox Join TheGrill
Hollywood M&A expert Kevin Mayer, whose company acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine at a $900 million valuation last year, and Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick will each join TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman for Spotlight Conversations at TheGrill 2022, presented by WrapPRO on October 11-12. The event will also feature...
