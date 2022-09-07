Fox has given a series order to “Farmer Wants a Wife,” a dating series based on an unscripted format developed by Fremantle. The series will follow farmers across the nation looking for love with someone who will embrace their remote country lifestyle. They will be matched with single women who’ve given up on dating in big cities and are looking for a true connection with a farmer. The news came ahead of the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s virtual summer 2022 press tour. The original “Farmer Wants a Wife” debuted in 20018 on the U.K.’s ITV, though different versions have...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO