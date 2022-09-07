ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

decrypt.co

Warren, Sanders and Other Senators Demand Meta Do More to Combat Crypto Scams

U.S. senators have written a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, questioning the company’s commitment to stamping out crypto scams on Facebook. As Facebook parent company Meta continues to build out its new metaverse venture, several U.S. Senators have asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to prove that the social media giant is serious about combatting crypto scams on its platforms.
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin Warns Of Looming Global Food Crisis As He Dubs Ukraine Government 'Illegitimate Regime' Established Through A 'Coup'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukrainian government an "illegitimate regime," adding that it was founded after a "coup" in 2014. What Happened: Putin, at an economic forum, on Wednesday repeated his assertion and rejected assertions that Russia had violated international law by invading its neighbor in February, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024

The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform

Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Online Casino Fight Sparks New Look at Tech Legal Shield (1)

Litigation against Apple Inc. , Alphabet Inc.'s Google , and Meta Platforms Inc.'s. Facebook over social casinos is likely to prompt the Ninth Circuit to revisit Big Tech’s legal immunity for the apps they host on their platforms. Plaintiffs in the proposed class actions, consolidated in the US District...
GAMBLING
srnnews.com

U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday. “I believe fintechs and big techs are having a large impact and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
STOCKS
Benzinga

Agrify Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch

Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
STOCKS
