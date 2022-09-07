Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Warren, Sanders and Other Senators Demand Meta Do More to Combat Crypto Scams
U.S. senators have written a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, questioning the company’s commitment to stamping out crypto scams on Facebook. As Facebook parent company Meta continues to build out its new metaverse venture, several U.S. Senators have asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to prove that the social media giant is serious about combatting crypto scams on its platforms.
CoinDesk
US Senators Press Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Combat Crypto Scams
Six Democratic members of the Senate Banking Committee have sent a letter to Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking what the company is doing to fight cryptocurrency scams on its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. The group of senators is led by Bob Menendez of New Jersey and includes...
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc (NYSE: NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency...
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
Trump's Truth Social Deal Gets 3-Month Breather As SPAC Partner Scrambles To Get Shareholders' Nod: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the blank-check company set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, is reportedly giving itself three more months of life after failing to win a 12-month extension from shareholders to complete the deal. What Happened: As of Thursday, only 40% of...
Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate
Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
Putin Warns Of Looming Global Food Crisis As He Dubs Ukraine Government 'Illegitimate Regime' Established Through A 'Coup'
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukrainian government an "illegitimate regime," adding that it was founded after a "coup" in 2014. What Happened: Putin, at an economic forum, on Wednesday repeated his assertion and rejected assertions that Russia had violated international law by invading its neighbor in February, Reuters reported.
CoinTelegraph
Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024
The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform
Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
bloomberglaw.com
Online Casino Fight Sparks New Look at Tech Legal Shield (1)
Litigation against Apple Inc. , Alphabet Inc.'s Google , and Meta Platforms Inc.'s. Facebook over social casinos is likely to prompt the Ninth Circuit to revisit Big Tech’s legal immunity for the apps they host on their platforms. Plaintiffs in the proposed class actions, consolidated in the US District...
srnnews.com
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday. “I believe fintechs and big techs are having a large impact and...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Cannabis Industry's Lack Of Federal Debt Relief Due To Fed Classification On Par With Hard Drugs
A new report warned that cannabis growers have no access to federal bankruptcy protection, thue 'undermining' the industry’s potential. This is because marijuana is still classified by federal law as an illicit substance. According to the Cannabis Law Journal, the fact that cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug allows...
Benzinga
Agrify Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch
Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department Sued by Crypto Investors With Support From Industry Giant Coinbase
A group of Tornado Cash users is suing the U.S. Treasury Department over the decision to add the crypto mixer to the Specifically Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, the plaintiffs claim that the sanction of...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
79K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0