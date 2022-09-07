ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after discovering the death of a small child near Clark Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials have yet to release specific details as the Clark Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to investigate the small child’s death.
KELOLAND TV

Tips for parents following hot car death of toddler in Clark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The DCI continues its investigation into a toddler’s death in Clark, which police have classified as a hot car death. The young child was found dead inside a vehicle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature in Clark that day was 90 degrees.
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON, S.D.–Authorities are investigating a shooting over the Labor Day weekend in Arlington. The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office says it involved the death of a young man. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says agents were called in at about 5:10 Sunday morning to the scene...
kotatv.com

Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public

ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
gowatertown.net

Codington County authorities investigate attempted abduction

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Codington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened southwest of Watertown near Lake Pelican over the weekend. Chief Deputy Brent Solum says a woman was walking along a road around 8 p.m. Saturday when an early 2000’s model Ford Edge, tan in color, stopped behind her.
KELOLAND TV

Officials search for driver involved in hit and run accident

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Hamlin County are investigating a hit-and-run crash. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Saturday around 7 p.m. in Lake Poinsett. Officials say a white 4-door car collided with a golf cart on a gravel minimum maintenance...
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Arlington, South Dakota shooting

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande tells KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the attorney general’s office says DCI agents were called to the...
brookingsradio.com

Burglars steal guns and a vehicle from rural Brookings residence

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a rural Brookings residence that involved the theft of a vehicle, guns and other items. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened sometime between Friday night and Monday morning on 42nd St West near Western Avenue. Entry was forced...
gowatertown.net

South Dakota DOT sets new completion date for Highway 212 project in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The targeted completion date for a major road construction project in Watertown has been pushed back about two weeks. U.S. Highway 212 is getting a total re-build between the Highway 81 intersection and 19th Street Southeast. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson says the targeted completion...
KELOLAND TV

A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road. Law enforcement says this is a good reminder of why South Dakota lawmakers beefed up the state’s “Move Over” law in 2020.
hubcityradio.com

Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron

HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
gowatertown.net

Harmony Hill and Village of Harmony Hill release new logos

WATERTOWN, S.D.–New logos for Harmony Hill and the Village of Harmony Hill in Watertown were released today. The logos were designed by a team at a Sioux Falls-based marketing firm that is also helping to craft welcome materials and videos for the project. Sister Barb Younger, Director of Communications...
gowatertown.net

Groundbreaking today for Watertown’s new ice arena

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Shovel meets dirt this afternoon to mark the start of construction on a project in Watertown that’s been in the discussion stages for years. A ceremonial groundbreaking is being held at 4 p.m. on Watertown’s new two-sheet ice arena. It’s a $36 million project that will...
gowatertown.net

Business News: Watertown’s 19th Hole opens for business Thursday! (Audio)

Watertown, S.D.–One of downtown Watertown’s historic buildings has gotten a face lift, and re-opens Thursday under new ownership, and a new name. The 19th Hole at 28 North Broadway is a sports bar and grill that for 25 years housed Terry’s Hot Rod Lounge, and before that, was known as the Busy Bee Cafe and the Double D Cafe.
