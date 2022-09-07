Read full article on original website
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: South Dakota DCI assisting local police in child death investigation in Clark
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting Clark Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. As KWAT News was first to report, at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 call...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark
CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after discovering the death of a small child near Clark Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials have yet to release specific details as the Clark Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to investigate the small child’s death.
KELOLAND TV
Tips for parents following hot car death of toddler in Clark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The DCI continues its investigation into a toddler’s death in Clark, which police have classified as a hot car death. The young child was found dead inside a vehicle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature in Clark that day was 90 degrees.
