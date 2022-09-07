Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Driver In Critical Condition After One-Car Wreck
Henry, Tenn.–A driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle wreck this afternoon near Henry. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center trauma center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department officials said he is in critical condition. Henry firefighters, along with the Henry...
wamwamfm.com
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 9, 2022
8:24 p.m. Connor Morgan, 28, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 11:52 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, domestic battery with a deadly weapon. 4:09 a.m. Alarm testing at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Incidents – September 8. 7:26 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 10:33 a.m. Disabled vehicle...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WLKY.com
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray Independent school bus involved in morning crash
A school bus belonging to the Murray Independent School District was involved in a collision Thursday morning. The school district reported that the crash took place at about 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of Kirkwood and 16th Streets. District officials said that two employees and one student were aboard the...
wbiw.com
Reckless woman arrested after crashing into a mailbox, landscaping and house
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she was driving while intoxicated and crashed into a mailbox, landscaping, and then a house on Vinegar Hill Road Sunday. The accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th at 363 Vinegar Hill Road. According to a...
Woman killed in crash on US 231 near I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed. Investigators say the other driver was […]
wbiw.com
The motorcyclist killed in an accident this morning was a Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy
SHELBY CO. – A motorcyclist was killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9. His name has now been released. He was identified as 37-year-old Jay Griffith Jr., of Shelbyville. Griffith was a Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy. “It is with great...
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
wamwamfm.com
Impaired Driver Arrested in Pike County School Zone
Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
Shelby Co. deputy dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's deputy died after he crashed a motorcycle and became pinned underneath it early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.
wamwamfm.com
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
wbiw.com
Shawswick VFD will host a mock disaster drill on Sunny Acres Drive this Saturday
BEDFORD – On Saturday, September 10th from 8 a.m. until noon training will be conducted at the Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department on Sunny Acres Drive. A mock disaster drill will be taking place. If driving in the area please use caution.
wbiw.com
Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police conducting a death investigation in Paoli
PAOLI – On Tuesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after 38-year-old Joshua Wade, of Paoli, was found dead on North Gospel Street. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near Tractor...
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli
PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
wbiw.com
More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
