The state Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about lane reductions that are scheduled to begin Tuesday in Saratoga Springs. The agency says State Route 50 will be reduced from two lanes to one on weekdays between West Fenlon Street and Hutchins Road. Crews will be out doing a paving project from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm, but work will wrap up at 3:00 pm on days where there are events at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The repaving is expected to be done by the end of this month.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO