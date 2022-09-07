ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegonian.com

City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores

New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John E. Blackburn: Oswego life saver

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the ninthpart of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Captain John E. Blackburn spent much of his adult life on the water, as a lake sailor...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego football cruises past Jordan-Elbridge in home opener

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity football team ran away with a win on Thursday, flying past Jordan-Elbridge for a 39-6 victory. The game was tied, 6-6, just over seven minutes into the first quarter, before Oswego scored 33 unanswered points to end the contest.
OSWEGO, NY
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
townandtourist.com

14 Best Brunch Spots In Rochester, NY (Best Cafes, Diners, & Bistros)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Going out for brunch is one of the best ways to spend a weekend morning. However, when you’re on vacation, you should be having brunch every morning. If you’re going to be visiting Rochester, NY, you may be wondering what some of the best brunch spots in the area are.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified

Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
#Food Drink
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Groton angler catches grand-prize fish on derby's final day

OSWEGO — Catching a 29-pound, 9-ounce salmon on the final day of the derby, Groton’s Daniel Williams won the $25,000 grand prize in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby. Williams weighed his catch in Pulaski at Woody’s Tackle & General Store.
PULASKI, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Joyce E. Hudson

Joyce E. Hudson, 90, of Oswego passed away on Sept. 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Hudson. Born on Feb. 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Welcome and Edna (Soder) Mosher.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton residents voice opinions on Bird Scooters

FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port City Seniors men's bowling to begin Sept. 19

OSWEGO — The Port City Senior men’s bowling league is set to begin on Sept. 19. There will be a league meeting beforehand, at 10 a.m. Any interested new teams or individual bowlers are welcome. For more information, contact Lighthouse Lanes at 315-342-2695.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton 'Dream Courts' receive $50,000 grant from Boeheim Foundation

FULTON — Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, the Fulton Dream Courts are one step closer to becoming a reality. The Dream Courts will hold two outdoor basketball courts in the city of Fulton. Sean Broderick, head coach of the Fulton boys varsity basketball team, said the idea is to offer more opportunities to kids in the community.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack

11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
CANASTOTA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold

The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
BRIGHTON, NY

