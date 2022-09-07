Read full article on original website
oswegonian.com
City of Oswego welcomes new restuarant to its lakeside shores
New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John E. Blackburn: Oswego life saver
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the ninthpart of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Captain John E. Blackburn spent much of his adult life on the water, as a lake sailor...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego football cruises past Jordan-Elbridge in home opener
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity football team ran away with a win on Thursday, flying past Jordan-Elbridge for a 39-6 victory. The game was tied, 6-6, just over seven minutes into the first quarter, before Oswego scored 33 unanswered points to end the contest.
Your Stories Q&A: When will Gaskin Road in Clay finally reopen?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An update on a popular cut-through in Clay that has been cut off since last fall. A few of our viewers have contacted the YS Team wanting an update on this road project. “Why is a section of Gaskin Road still down to one lane? When will construction begin?“ A portion of […]
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/9/2022): OHS girls soccer shuts out Auburn, Fulton volleyball sweeps J-D
AUBURN — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team scored twice in the first half, propelling the Bucs to a 3-0 win over Auburn on Thursday. Rosie Wallace, Catherine Callen, and Alaina DiBlasi scored goals for Oswego. Mischa Palmitesso and Mia Fierro each added assists. Emma Burger made three saves in goal for the Bucs.
townandtourist.com
14 Best Brunch Spots In Rochester, NY (Best Cafes, Diners, & Bistros)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Going out for brunch is one of the best ways to spend a weekend morning. However, when you’re on vacation, you should be having brunch every morning. If you’re going to be visiting Rochester, NY, you may be wondering what some of the best brunch spots in the area are.
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Groton angler catches grand-prize fish on derby’s final day
OSWEGO — Catching a 29-pound, 9-ounce salmon on the final day of the derby, Groton’s Daniel Williams won the $25,000 grand prize in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby. Williams weighed his catch in Pulaski at Woody’s Tackle & General Store.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Joyce E. Hudson
Joyce E. Hudson, 90, of Oswego passed away on Sept. 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Hudson. Born on Feb. 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Welcome and Edna (Soder) Mosher.
Sting, ‘An Englishman In New York,’ packs St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (review, photos)
Few can make a front man out of a bass player. Only Sting can make it look quite so cool. The English musician returned to Syracuse on Tuesday night to play an impressive set at a packed St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The last time he was in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton residents voice opinions on Bird Scooters
FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City Seniors men’s bowling to begin Sept. 19
OSWEGO — The Port City Senior men’s bowling league is set to begin on Sept. 19. There will be a league meeting beforehand, at 10 a.m. Any interested new teams or individual bowlers are welcome. For more information, contact Lighthouse Lanes at 315-342-2695.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton ‘Dream Courts’ receive $50,000 grant from Boeheim Foundation
FULTON — Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, the Fulton Dream Courts are one step closer to becoming a reality. The Dream Courts will hold two outdoor basketball courts in the city of Fulton. Sean Broderick, head coach of the Fulton boys varsity basketball team, said the idea is to offer more opportunities to kids in the community.
Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack
11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Man airlifted to Syracuse after crashing UTV into tree in Upstate NY dies a day later
Montague, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man died a day after crashing a UTV into a tree in Lewis County Sunday, troopers said. Around 4:24 p.m., James M. Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his 2022 Can-Am Maverick Utility Terrain Vehicle east on Worth Road in Montague, according to a news release from State Police.
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
