Summers County, WV

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news/transactions for Aug. 31 - Sept. 6. Marriages Jamison Levi Hamm to Katelyn Mariah Roberts; Brian Michael Huffman to Jessica Marie Conner; Jakecob Lynne Hardesty to Jaclyn Rebecca Rose; Kevin Seymore Adkins to Icie Marie Grimmett; Thomas Damon Sears to Lesley Ann Woodrum; Franklin Lee McPherson to Amanda Chasity Nicole Bender.
Fiduciaries Amy L Mann, Administrator of the David Lee Wallace estate; Kaleb Lively, Administrator of the Nancy Jo Lively estate; Wendy Leigh Ward, Administrator of the Brenda Joyce Ellison estate. Land Transfers Charles Stuart Oxley to Vincent Scevola and Sarah Scevola, 3 Tracts, Pipestem District; Rodney G Driggs to Khristoper Shane Moore, Lot Number 10, Talcott District; Sewell Creek Land Management LLC to Adam W Bragg, 2.516 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District; Trust established by the last Will and Testament of Kitty Lou Miller and Deborah G Rendon to David P Acord and Thomas D Acord, 8.93 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District; William David McConnell and Kathleen McConnell to Regina Dawn Laughery and Michelle Renee Williams and Erica Leigh Williams, 1 acre, Talcott District; Randall D Cox and Kelly A Cox to Kristopher Langley Peters and Shauna Marie Peters, 0.96 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District; Lee Lavana Daugherty to Minnie Rudisill, Lot Number 5, Forest Hill District.
