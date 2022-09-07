Read full article on original website
BBC
The rehabilitation centre in North Devon helps orphaned otters
A North Devon charity has gone from a pen in a back garden to a fully-formed centre which cares for orphaned otters. UK Wild Otter Trust in North Devon reported a record number in need of help after it moved to a bigger premises in September 2021. In the last...
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'
A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?
The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
Tearaway gang of huge young male orcas are battering holiday boats in terrifying attacks ‘to practice hunting’
A TEARAWAY gang of violent young male orcas have been battering sailing boats in terrifying attacks to "practice hunting". Alarmed teams on yachts have spotted the pod of adolescent male orcas north of their usual homes around the waters of Spain. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
BBC
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish home loved by the Queen
The Queen's love of her home in Balmoral in Royal Deeside was well known. She spent most summers at the 50,000-acre country estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with her beloved husband Philip and family by her side. Surrounded by countryside, Balmoral Castle is where she spent many a happy holiday -...
BBC
Ipswich celebrates 10 years as Suffolk's first Parkrun
A runner who took part in the inaugural Parkrun in Suffolk and hundreds since will return to the start line on Saturday as the event celebrates 10 years. Ipswich Parkrun started on 8 September 2012 and was the county's first of the free 5km (3.1-mile) events. There are now 15...
BBC
Ipswich Half Marathon postponed after Queen's death
A half marathon due to take place this weekend has been postponed following the death of the Queen. The running event in Ipswich was due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions. Organisers said the decision was made...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Mum of workman killed on site 'devastated' at sentence
The mother of an 18-year-old workman who was killed on a housing site said the sentence handed to two construction firms over his death is "not justice". Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van on 13 July 2018.
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
No new London hospitals until at least 2027
Two new London hospitals will not open until 2027 at the earliest, the BBC has been told. In 2019, the government pledged to build a new hospital in Sutton and another at Whipps Cross in east London. The St Helier complex in Sutton in south London dates back to the...
BBC
Queen 'would not want' Herefordshire event cancelled
Organisers of a historic Herefordshire agricultural event say the Queen would "not want it cancelled." Kington Show will go ahead on Saturday, with a two-minute silence and flags flying at half-mast. The one-day programme features horse, livestock and horticultural competitions, alongside family-friendly entertainment. It would provide an opportunity for visitors...
BBC
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
BBC
Advice to check Derbyshire events following Queen's death
People due to attend events this weekend are being advised to check if they are proceeding, following the death of the Queen. The government has said decisions to suspend or proceed with events were at the discretion of organisers and advised people to check arrangements. Some events in Derby and...
BBC
Island beach accessibility to be improved
Plans to make a beach more accessible have been unveiled. Beach and water wheelchairs, raised sunbeds and accessible beach huts could become available in Ryde on the Isle of Wight. The measures follow a number of complaints that local beaches were inaccessible for people with mobility issues over the summer.
BBC
Whitchurch £13.1m swimming pool given go-ahead
Work on a new swimming pool and fitness centre should start as soon as possible with inflation expected to push costs higher, a council has said. Plans for the £13.1m facility in Whitchurch were backed by Shropshire Council's cabinet on Wednesday. Councillor Cecilia Motley said it hoped to appoint...
BBC
Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches
Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
